In 2024, ship transits in the Suez Canal decreased by -50%

In the whole of 2024, ship traffic through the Suez Canal
it has collapsed by -50% compared to the previous year. Waiting
of an official data on maritime traffic transited last year
year in the Egyptian waterway, today, on the occasion of a meeting
with the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization
(IMO), Arsenio Dominguez, the president of the Suez Canal Authority
(SCA), Osama Rabie, has announced that in 2024, following the crisis
in the Red Sea, the ships that passed through the canal were about
13,200, with a decrease of -50% compared to over 26,400 in the
2023. In addition, Rabie confirmed the drastic reduction in
revenues generated by tolls paid by ships to transit through the
channel, a sum that last year was reduced to four
billion, down -60.7% from $10.2 billion
billion in 2023.