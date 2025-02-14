Last year, traffic in the port of Koper grew by +3.0%
Containerized goods were over 9.4 million tons (+5.6%)
Lubiana
February 14, 2025
Last year, the port of Koper handled a traffic of
21.78 million tons of goods, an increase of +3.0%
on 2023. This can be seen from the data released today by the Office of
Slovenian statistics indicating a new record set in 2024
from liquid bulk with 4.65 million tons (+4.0%). In
containerized goods also grew with 9.45
million tons (+5.6%) and conventional goods with 1.18
million tonnes (+10.0%), while the
dry bulk with 4.91 million tonnes and a decrease in
-2.5% was also recorded by rolling stock with 1.56 million
of tons.
In the fourth quarter of 2024 alone, the total traffic of the
was 5.47 million tonnes, with a
An increase of +2.6% over the same period of the year
previous. In the container sector, quarterly traffic was
2.47 million tons (+13.8%). Conventional goods
amounted to 335 thousand tons (+4.8%) and rolling stock to 423 thousand
tons (+10.8%). In the bulk sector,
1.17 million tons of liquid cargo handled (+2.0%) and
1.06 million tons of solid cargo (-19.1%).
