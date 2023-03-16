The new container terminal of the Egyptian port of Sokhna will be able to enliven 1,7 million teu

Today COSCO Shipping Ports, the terminalista company of the Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping Holdings, it has specified what will be its role in the implementation and management of the new container terminal in the Egyptian port of Sokhna following of the specific contractual agreement signed yesterday with Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), the Egyptian development authority industrial and logistic areas around the Suez Canal that
Yesterday it also signed a similar contract for the construction of the new container terminal in the port of Dekheila (
of 15 March
2023). COSCO Shipping Ports has announced that the contract of concession with a duration of 30 years, provides for an investment of about 375 million dollars. The first phase of the project includes the construction of a quay of 1,200 linear meters and areas for 720 thousand square meters, with a subsequent phase that will extend the quay at 1,400 meters and the surfaces at 840 thousand square meters. The Annual traffic capacity of the terminal will be equal to 1.7 million teu.
Today also the terminalista group Hutchison Ports, which participates to both projects, has communicated how much of its investments in the two new terminals. The total figure will be of approximately 700 million dollars and will raise the total value of the Hong Kong company's investments in Egypt to over 1.5 billions of dollars.
The two contracts provide for investments for a total of 1.6 billions of dollars.