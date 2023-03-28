Nearly 2,000 workers in the Italian shipbuilding industry paid with irregular pags

Nearly 2,000 paid workers with irregular paychecks in the Italian shipbuilding industry. The result, the outcome of a survey by the Venice Finance Guard directed by the local Prosecution Service of the Republic, is even more discomforting as the investigative activity has ascertained the exploitation of manpower within the construction sites. of Venetian naval vessels against workers for the most Bangladeshi and Eastern European paid workers with irregular and often deprived of the most basic rights enshrined in collective agreements. The Guardia di Finanza said that the irregularities were the result of the examination of the conspicuous documentation found at the offices of entrusted companies of the mechanical carpenters ' work and the remuneration of labour force. at several dislocated shipyards on the whole peninsula.
It would have been acclaimed-the GDF specified-"the systematic recourse, by contractors, to the mechanism of the so-called" global pay ", under which the worker was paid, regardless of the contract's forecasts. national sector collective, with a lump sum hourly parameterized exclusively at the working hours. This gross pay was recognised in the face of the predisposition of a fictitious paycheck, bearing the indication of artificial items-such as "advance salary", "allowance of good meal", "c.d. bonus 80 euros "," transfer allowance " and "TFR anticipation"-in fact never provided to the employee and preordered to subtract from tax, welfare and welfare deemed the emoluments paid back. "
"They have also been acquired by the Guardia di Finanza-circumstantiated elements in order to exploit 383 workers as they are forced to accept, for their own state of need, working conditions," the Guardia di Finanza said in a statement. particularly unfavorable and an hourly wage of less than seven euros. "
Finally, the examination of the payrolls and their comparison with the investigative findings collected would have allowed to highlight how numerous employees of the entrusted companies of the works would have been remunerated with a global hourly wage less than that envisaged by national category contracts or without perceiving other utilities formally reported in payrolls or, again, by "out of envelope" elarses. All would have allowed the position of 1,951 irregular workers to be detected, which would have received a total income flow of six million euros, not subject to taxation or contribution.