Assiterminal wonders : is there anyone who is ruling the distribution of the cold ironing plants in Italian ports?
Ferrari : from the draft of the competition bill and from the analysis documents that turn around some perplexity arises
Genova
March 31, 2023
Someone, in Italy, is at least trying to plan, possibly at the central level, so-more precisely-to govern, the modes of realization in the ports of the network of cold ironing plants intended to provide the electrical energy of land to ships at berth in order to reduce naval emissions? The feeling that this someone right now is not there to have Assiterminal. In fact, judging by the perplexities manifested by the director of the association of Italian port terminalists, Alessandro Ferrari, more than a perception, it seems that Assiterminal is the theme that these infrastructureational interventions end up being left to the initiative and to the responsibility of those who hire them.
Assiterate part of it from a point it deems firm : the 700 million euros of the National Retake Plan and Resilience intended for the electrification of port docks. And already this, it could be observed, is questionable given the uncertainty over the actual destination of these funds and, even, the risk that some of these do not arrive.
"We have not yet been called to enter the room of the buttons : we are not yet-explains Ferrari-part of the technical tables started at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, but they have us in it," he said. reassured that we will be involved. " It will not be the room of the levers that will be attended by the association, therefore, but still a consex in which the issues should be discharged. " The sensation, at the moment-confirms the director of the association of the terminalists-is that many technical, operational, cost aspects should still be clarified, but what concerns us is also the method by which we intend to approach the stage executive. "
Ferrari is confident, or at least is willing to give confidence : " we have to start from the assumption that there has certainly been a careful analysis of the (prospective) power needs and a preliminary study of the layout of ports and benches (with a medium term vision) ". A positive attitude immediately turned off, however, from what, having not yet been able to learn in a voice, could read : "from the draft of the competition bill (art.5) and from the analysis papers," Ferrari said. perplexity arises. "
Jumping to an equal, to arrive at themes more closely related to the activity of the terminalists, the question of the national regia that appears to be not there, as the president of the association of shipowners ' association Assshipowners, Stefano Messina, lamented, called for "a national and system vision" ( of the March 30 2023), Ferrari dwells on several perplexities raised by how far they have been able to learn : "from non-staff to work, the director of Assiterminal clarifies-at least some spontaneous questions arise : depending on the deliverable powers," he said. the infrastructure that the operating model changes, changes the tax impositions according to the source of production of the energy delivered ; the end user-the ship-can access the free market (?) ; how much the choice of an operating model or infrastructure model can affect the competitiveness of a port and how much the terminalist undergoes or has to be an active part of these choices? Who will be headlined to attack the plug and what will be the requirements to do so? But above all : the timing of realization and the modes of construction of the delivery model (including of course the cost structure) will be left to each Port System Authority or will be the subject of a harmonic planning under the regia of a single subject? ".
"Assiterminal has long been trying to insert the port concessionaire as an active part of the port's energy community," he said, adding that it was not only environmental issues, but also the possibility of a " economic and trade-" it is evident that the ability to deliver the cold ironing service will always be more of a competitive element on equal to the accessibility of the terminal, on equal to its operational capability to disembark and disembark goods or passengers. "
For Assiterminal, then, it is necessary that, in addition to the ships, the norms also take into account the land means operating in ports : " it is evident-Ferrari notes-that they must be simplified and incentivized procedures and functional measures to the transition energy for the supply of "clean" energy also for its own utilities that serve to fuel cranes, means of handling, reefer parks, buildings and services. We don't just make a theme of pure cost-it underlines-but the sustainability of our businesses within the urban fabrics close to which we operate. "
Recalling that these issues will be discussed at the conference that Assiterminal has organized for April 18 ( of the March 10 2023), Ferrari points out that, however, " one can certainly not stop only to make conferences on this issue. " We have started an informal confrontation with armaments and colleagues from other terminalistic associations and more deepened we are aware of the complexities of the issue : we would like to avoid-concludes Ferrari by sending a little implicit exhortation to Rome-a resurgent like the one we are continuing to do on the increase in the canons of the dealerships. "
