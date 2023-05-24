For Trafigura, hydrogen derived fuels will be essential for the decarbonisation of shipping

Decarbonisation of shipping will go through the use of hydrogen-based marine fuels. It is certain of Trafigura, a company among world leaders in the field of raw materials and not really disinterested in indicating which fuel will be more suitable to enable shipping to reduce its carbon emissions as it has to time the Singaporean company invests in hydrogen and its derivatives. To corroborate the forecast, Trafigura presented the results of its own research that hydrogen-based fuels will play an essential role in decarbonizing shipping, a document that also detects a "huge potential" for the nations of the South of the world resulting from the production of green ammonia and green methanol needed to meet the growing demand for these low-emission fuel.
"Our research is expected to produce almost 4,000 exajoules per year of green hydrogen at prices," Margaux Moore, co-author and head of Energy Transition Research and Venture Investments at Trafigura, said in a statement. competitive, compared to an annual demand from the estimated shipping of 20-40 exajoules. This could provide developing countries with the possibility of developing new export industries and creating thousands of skilled jobs. However, this will only be possible if the shipping industry can agree on ambitious decarbonisation targets and, above all, implement a global carbon price for marine fuels. "
In this regard, already in a White Paper of 2020 Trafigura had urged the definition of a price of shipping carbon emissions in the form of a worldwide mandatory sector tax overseen by the International Maritime Organization, specifying that this was necessary to close the competitiveness gap between carbon-intensive fuel and alternative fuels at low or zero emissions. Tax the value of which, according to Trafigura, could be between 250 and $300 ton. The call was renewed in the latest research that calls on the IMO to introduce a mandatory carbon tax by 2025 in order to reduce the price gap between fuel currently used by ships and hydrogen-derived fuels deemed by Trafigura essential for the decarbonisation of maritime transport.