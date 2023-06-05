Fraudulent mechanism for tax evasion and social security implemented by a logistics company in Pavia

At the end of an articulated police activity economic-financial, the Guardia di Finanza of Pavia has identified a fraudulent mechanism aimed at systematic tax evasion, and contributory using a Pavia company operating in the logistics services sector and in the distribution of goods on road. The investigations revealed a failure payment of VAT for about half a million euros, an undue amount use of costs for over two million euros, thus evading the direct taxes for over 480 thousand euros. Undue costs deductions have also allowed not to declare an additional VAT for about 600 thousand euros.
In addition the company, using two company-screen, without its own operational and administrative structure, it has employed 138 irregular workers for four years (2019 -2022). According to what was reconstructed by the Guardia di Finanza, the company Pavese selected and hired employees who came illegally administered through a contract for non-genuine labour, entrusted to the two screen companies that did not pay social security contributions to all workers. The only penalties imposed for the employment of irregular workers amounts to 150,000 euros, in addition to the complete recovery of all unduly unpaid contributions.