CISL and UIL expressed confidence in the resumption of container traffic in La Spezia

CISL and UIL expressed confidence and appreciation for the
strategy of La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT), a company
of the Contship Italia group, for the relaunch of the
Container Terminal that the company manages in the port of La Spezia.
"We appreciate and share - they specified in a note
Antonio Carro, head of Ast Cisl La Spezia and Marco Furletti,
Head of the Confederal Secretariat Uil la Spezia - the actions put
in the field in recent months by the new management of LSCT who have as
The main objective is the relaunch of the terminal and the increase of
Trades. We are aware that to have a competitive port and in
able to give continuity to the work and therefore richness to the
territory, it is increasingly necessary to act in a way that
organic, consistent and competent on all levers that, as we know,
They are the engine of a port. Good policies are strategic
commercial, internal and external logistics planning,
coordinated and planned interventions on maintenance, but a lever,
In our opinion, a priority, on which it is essential not to
Never lose the overall vision, is the organization of the
work that is the living and vital part of the activity
port'.
"In the coming months - continued Carro and Furletti -
The port will face decisive transformations with interventions
structural starting from the third basin and this will be the
when the whole port cluster will be called to
contribute to maintaining efficiency and
competitiveness. It will be an opportunity to reaffirm how
the Spezia System, also with the contribution of the Authority of
Port system, over the years has been able to affirm in the world of
shipping our port as reality, capable, efficient and
innovative able to manage crises and relaunch their role and
competitiveness. Today we can say that the conditions
for the relaunch of the Spice System there are all, but for this it goes
recognized as the world of trade unions and port work (all)
Even in the most difficult moments and confrontation, he was able to do
embankment and has always guaranteed the presence and efficiency of the entire
port system. This is also the result of a view
perspective that over twenty years ago allowed our port to
grow based on its foundation on flexibility and capacity
to do business'.
«And the Spice System, which has grown with the contribution of
harbour cluster - they concluded the representatives of Cisl and Uil -
has its heart in the organization of work, in cooperatives,
in the companies of which those of art. 16, to manage and
win the next challenges! The future will be challenging for
return attractive for new trades, and our action will be,
As always, to support the port community and the
new course with our strength, our tradition and our
Port work culture to give stability and quality
employment and creating new jobs'.