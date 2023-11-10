The decline in revenues of Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai continued in October

Last month, the trend of
Rapid decline in shipping companies' revenues
Taiwanese containerized vessels Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines in
from the summer-autumn of 2022 and following a phase of
Exceptional revenue growth from overtime
increase in the value of sea freight rates. In October 2023 Evergreen,
which is the world's seventh-largest airline in terms of
container fleet, recorded a turnover of 23.4
billion Taiwanese dollars (US$723 million), with a
-48.8% down on October last year, while revenues
of Yang Ming, which is the ninth largest company in the world market,
amounted to 11.3 billion Taiwanese dollars (-52.9%) and
those of WHL, which is the eleventh largest company in the sector,
totaled 8.2 billion Taiwanese dollars (-45.5%).
In the first ten months of this year, Evergreen's revenues
230.4 billion Taiwan dollars, with a decrease in
-59.0% over the corresponding period of 2022, those of Yang Ming
to €119.2 billion (-64.9%) and WHL's revenues to €83.2 billion
(-64,5%).