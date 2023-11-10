In the third quarter, one million more passengers docked at GPH's cruise terminals than pre-pandemic

In the third quarter of this year, cruise terminals
Global Ports Holding (GPH), which is the main
global independent operator in the sector, have moved a
traffic of 3.6 million passengers, an increase of +39.9%
over the same period in 2022. The figure also represents a
growth of +622.5% over the third quarter of 2021 when the
The cruise industry was recovering after the shutdown
occurred for almost all of 2020 due to the pandemic of
Covid-19, but also an increase of over one million passengers
compared to the third quarter of 2019 when the crisis was still
had not begun.
The volume of cruise traffic recorded in the period
July-September of 2023 has been made to the terminals
of the company from the calls of 1,091 ships, with an increase of +15.0%
on the same quarter last year. In particular, the 302
cruise ship calls (+22.3%) at GPH terminals in the Americas
brought in traffic of almost 1.1 million passengers
(+27.5%), the 288 stopovers (+1.4%) at the group's terminals in the
Eastern Mediterranean generated traffic of 620,000
passengers (+34.3%), the 281 stopovers (+27.7%) at terminals in the
Western Mediterranean accounted for more than 1.1 million
passengers (+43.8%) and the 209 stopovers (+5.6%) at terminals in the
Central Mediterranean, a region that includes terminals in Italy, a
Malta and Tunisia produced a traffic of 755,000 passengers
(+61,6%).
In the third quarter of this year, the company's revenues
amounted to $52.6 million, up +42% on the
corresponding period of 2022, and Ebitda was
35.6 million (+42%).