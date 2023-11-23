A step towards establishing a uniform legislative framework for rail freight transport on the Eurasian corridors

At its seventy-seventh session, held last year,
week in Geneva, the Working Party on Rail Transport of the
United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE)
adopted the Convention on the Contract for International Carriage of
Goods, which provides, among other things, for unified transport standards
along the Eurasian corridors, which
So far, it has not been covered by a framework on this route
in contrast to road transport, which is
subject to the Convention on the Contract of International Carriage
of goods (CMR), to maritime transport, which is
subject to the Hague-Visby Rules and air transport which is
covered by the Montreal Convention.
"The adoption of this new Convention - he stressed
Tatiana Molcean, Executive Secretary of UNECE - will bring the
long-distance rail freight transport on a
with other means of transport, offering countries and
To logistics companies, renewed options. In addition, given that the
Rail freight emitting 5.7 times less greenhouse gases
compared to road transport on the basis of
tonne-kilometre, this is good news for
climate action, especially ten days before the opening
COP28'.
With the introduction of a single legal framework, which will cover
multimodal transport operations,
International Rail Freight will be released
from being subject to multiple rules, it will be
reduced bureaucracy by, for example, the use of a single letter
and will be subject to a single
Responsibility extended to the entire transport chain
to cover losses, damage and delays and therefore
applicable to all railway companies participating in the
end-to-end transport and to their customers.
UNECE has highlighted the significant increase in transport
rail freight between China and Europe has recorded in the
in recent years, despite the obstacles arising from the lack of a
combined legal regime, with volumes transported by rail which, in the
In 2022, they totaled more than 400 thousand TEU containers.
After the approval of the Working Group on Rail Transport of the
last week, the Convention will be forwarded to Inland
UNECE Transport Committee, which will convene its Transport Committee in February
next session to give the green light to the signing of the
Convention by States.