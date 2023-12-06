PSA Italy is preparing to close 2023 with a traffic of over two million containers

PSA Italy, the PSA International Group company of
Singapore, which operates container terminals in the ports of Genoa and
Venice, is preparing to close 2023 with a traffic of more than two
million TEU containers compared to 1.98 million TEUs handled
in 2022. In particular, the company expects its terminal to
Genoese PSA Genova Pra' archives 2023 with about 1.47 million
TEUs handled (-3%), confirming it as the main
Italian Gateway Container Terminal. Relative to the other
PSA Sech terminal in Genoa, a total volume of
247 thousand TEUs (+6%). The PSA Venice-Vecon terminal in Venice will close
2023 with 336 thousand TEUs, with a significant growth of +10%
over the previous year.
Meanwhile, PSA Italy's investment plan continues. In
In May of this year, PSA Venice-Vecon signed the
concession until 2049, with an investment plan already in place
€78 million; PSA Genova Pra' and PSA
Sech invested over €45 million in 22 months, starting with
January 2022, for the implementation of the equipment and
technological and digital infrastructures in order to improve the
performance required by the market (OCR, Rail RMG, Reach
Latest generation Eco Electric stackers, management systems
digital and more). In 2023-2024, the investment plan includes
mainly the purchase of some semi-automatic quay cranes
(both RTG and RMG) and the execution of the related works
in line with the provisions of the business plan.