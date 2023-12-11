Drones continue to threaten navigation in the Red Sea

With communications on social media, Houthi militiamen on Saturday
announced that the Yemeni Armed Forces would prevent the
navigation of all ships bound for Israel, regardless of
by their nationality, that they would become a target
legitimate in the case of consignments of foodstuffs and medicines
access to the Gaza Strip.
Also on Saturday, the French Armed Forces announced that the
Languedoc, a FREMM multi-mission frigate of the Italian Navy
French, shot down two drones from the coast of Yemen
and headed for the military vessel. Interception and destruction
drone strikes took place 110 kilometers off the Yemeni coast,
near Hodeyda.