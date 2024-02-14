In the port of Ortona, work has begun on the consolidation of the Riva quay

Today in the port of Ortona, work began on the
consolidation of the Riva quay on the first section of the
quay and its yard, a stretch that is of a
length of 230 meters out of a total of 560 meters and a width of
30 meters. The intervention was planned by the Authority
Port System of the Central Adriatic Sea and the contract is
awarded for an allotment of €8.6 million
euro against a decrease of 21.73%, with the use of the
Interventions for Territorial Cohesion and Areas
Special Economics of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.
The first phase of the work will concern war reclamation
of the land areas and seabed affected by the project. The works,
which will have to be tested by June 2026, also include the
Ready for electrification to power cranes
self-propelled vehicles of the section affected by the intervention, in continuity with the
with what is planned for the stretch of Riva Nuova. The execution of the
This work will then allow us to proceed with the deepening of the
harbour seabed up to a level of -12 metres.
In the meantime, the contract for the
construction of the infrastructure to feed, through
electrification, the self-propelled cranes operating on the North Pier and the
quay of Riva Nuova, with an investment of two million euros.