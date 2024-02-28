The French Walden Group makes two acquisitions in Italy

The French Walden Group, specialized in the logistics of
pharmaceutical products, has completed the acquisition of Italian
XCM Healthcare and UnitEX operating in the same market and
head of the Marzano family, founder of the Farmacia S.
Caterina, and CEO Gaetano Colella. XCM
Healthcare, logistics provider in the integrator segment
foodstuffs, pharmaceuticals and diagnostics,
veterinary and cosmetic clinics, and UnitEX, which specialises in the transport of
temperature-controlled products of pharmaceuticals, parapharmaceuticals,
cosmetics, medical and health devices for human and veterinary use
which has hubs in Milan and Naples, will be incorporated into
Eurotranspharma, the Walden subsidiary specialising in deliveries
to pharmacies, hospitals, retailers and food suppliers.
pharmaceuticals that operates in nine countries.