testata inforMARE
Cerca
28 February 2024 - Year XXVIII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
22:47 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
LOGISTICS
The French Walden Group makes two acquisitions in Italy
The pharmaceutical logistics company bought XCM Healthcare and UnitEX
Milano
February 28, 2024
The French Walden Group, specialized in the logistics of pharmaceutical products, has completed the acquisition of Italian XCM Healthcare and UnitEX operating in the same market and head of the Marzano family, founder of the Farmacia S. Caterina, and CEO Gaetano Colella. XCM Healthcare, logistics provider in the integrator segment foodstuffs, pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, veterinary and cosmetic clinics, and UnitEX, which specialises in the transport of temperature-controlled products of pharmaceuticals, parapharmaceuticals, cosmetics, medical and health devices for human and veterinary use which has hubs in Milan and Naples, will be incorporated into Eurotranspharma, the Walden subsidiary specialising in deliveries to pharmacies, hospitals, retailers and food suppliers. pharmaceuticals that operates in nine countries.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTS
Jumbo Shipping and SAL Heavy Lift extend their collaboration to American Intermarine
Houston / Swondering / Hamburg
The joint venture JSI Alliance will have a fleet of 50 vessels
NEWS
The German frigate Hessen downed two drones in the Red Sea
Berlin
The ship is employed as part of the Aspides mission
PORTS
Drop in annual freight traffic in the ports of La Spezia and Carrara
The Spezia
Agreement to promote digital integration between the Port Community System of the two scans and technology systems of FS Logistics companies
PORTS
Port of Ancona, awarded the integrated procurement for the electrification of quays
Ancona
Executive design and work for 4.3 million euros
In 2023 the cruise group Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings posted record revenues.
CRUISES
In 2023 the cruise group Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings posted record revenues.
Miami
Over 2.7 million (+ 63.3%) passengers housed on board ships
In 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Hamburg decreased by -4.7%
PORTS
In 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Hamburg decreased by -4.7%
Hamburg
In the only fourth quarter of the year, the decline was -1% percent.
Partners of OCEAN Alliance renew their agreement by extending it to March 31, 2032
SHIPPING
Partners of OCEAN Alliance renew their agreement by extending it to March 31, 2032
Hong Kong / Marseille / Taipei
They operate a fleet of container carriers of the capacity of 8.4 million teu
INFRASTRUCTURE
The AdSP of the Adriatic Northern Centre will carry out the dam for regasification off Ravenna
Ravenna
It will be about 900 meters long
PORTS
Ok of the Higher Council of Public Works to the Technical Adaptation of the PRP in Augusta
August
PORTS
The Venice AdSP confirms that the granting of VTP will expire on May 31, 2026
Venice
The Port Authority rejects the latest proposal for a Financial Economic Plan presented by the company as it "is not admissible or driver to the rebalancing of the concession"
PORTS
Ban on electrification of the first batch of the Levant quay of the Port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
The bidding amount is more than 14.5 million euros.
CMA CGM is back in loss after 15 consecutive quarters of earnings
SHIPPING
CMA CGM is back in loss after 15 consecutive quarters of earnings
Marseille
In the fourth quarter of last year, revenues fell by -37.4%
LEGISLATION
Promulgated in the USA the new law on the invoicing of counterstallia costs
Washington
Most of the provisions will enter into force on May 26
SHIPPING
Brussels investigation of the aid for the territorial continuity granted to Corsica Line and La Méridionale
CUSTOMS
First green light of the European Parliament to the reform of the EU Customs Code
Brussels
Appreciation of ECSA, ECASBA, ESC, ESPO, FEPORT and WSC, reminding the issues still to be addressed
INDUSTRY
The Marine & Offshore division of Bureau Veritas stores 2023 with record performance
Paris
In the business segment, revenues amounted to 455.7 million euros (+ 8.9%)
The port of Palermo has reached a new historical record of annual freight traffic
PORTS
The port of Palermo has reached a new historical record of annual freight traffic
Palermo
Volumes of boatloads are also growing at Termini Imerese and Trapani. Drop in Porto Empedocle
TRADE
The flattening of import-export growth of G20 nations in the latter part of 2023
Paris
Trade in services in mild increase
Biden signs a decree to increase the cyber security of ships, ports and coastal facilities in the US
SAFETY & SECURITY
Biden signs a decree to increase the cyber security of ships, ports and coastal facilities in the US
Washington
Funds worth more than 20 billion will be used to replace the cranes produced in China. Expected recovery, after 30 years, of crane production in the United States
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri agreement with EDGE to establish a production base of military vessels in the United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi / Rome
51% of the joint venture will be held by the Middle Eastern group, while the Italian company will have management management
TAXES
Danish shipowners complain that removing the tax exemption for seafarers provided by the DIS register would be madness
Copenhagen
MARINAS
Italian tourist portuality suffers from the absence of specific standards
Rome
Today in Rome of the States Generals of the sector organized by ASSONAT in collaboration with Assonautica Italiana
LEGISLATION
Provisional Agreement of the Parliament and of the EU Council to amend the directives on the requirements of the flag State and on the activities of PSC
Brussels
Formal adoption of legislative acts is expected in autumn
ASSOCIATIONS
ALIS initiates an agreement with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
Rome / Siena
The aim is to meet the financial and advisory needs of associated companies
LOGISTICS
Italian logistics group Codognotto opens a venue in Dubai
Salgareda
It will become the company's central hub for the Middle East
PORTS
In the second half of 2023, the traffic of goods in Tuscan ports decreased by -1.2%
Livorno
In Livorno the loads were down by -6.7% percent. Increases of 32.6% in Piombino and 4.5% at Elba Island
LOGISTICS
French Walden Group realizes two acquisitions in Italy
Milan
The pharmaceuticals logistics company has bought XCM Healthcare and UnitEX
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTS
In the second quarter of 2023, freight traffic in EU ports fell by -5.9%
Luxembourg
In growth only the rotables. The landings decreased overall by -6.2% percent and embarks on -5.4% percent.
PORTS
Signed the concession contract for the settlement of Baker Hughes in Corigliano Calabro
Joy Tauro
The American company is exhibits in Italy with eight sites specializing in the production of turbomacines for the industry and energy market.
SHIPPING
In 2023 the net profit of MPC Container Ships dropped by -25.3%
Oslo
In the fourth quarter, revenues fell by -5.7% percent.
SHIPPING
Dubbed the fifth full container ship of the Messina Genovese fleet
Genoa
Built in 2010, the "Jolly Clivia" has a capacity of 4,400 teu
SHIPPING
In 2023 the revenues of Regional Container Lines decreased by -49.0%
Bangkok
Stable volumes of goods transported by the fleet of container carriers
TRANSPORTATION
SILT (Finsea Group) has inaugurated operating venues to Go Ligure and Trieste
Genoa
The transport company owns a fleet of more than 50 means of ownership
SAFETY & SECURITY
Beijing : of all unfounded accusations that Chinese cranes pose risks to security
Beijing / Washington
AAPA applauds Washington's decision to develop the national production capacity of port equipment
YACHTING
Notice to collect expressions of interest for the areas of the pole of nautical shipbuilding in Cagliari
Cagliari
The title will not be able to exceed 40 years.
COMPETITION
European Commission authorizes CMA CGM to acquire Bolloré Logistics
Brussels
Sets up the sale of all the assets of the logistics company in Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint-Martin and French Guiana
Sharp decline in intermodal transport handled by Kombiverkehr
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Sharp decline in intermodal transport handled by Kombiverkehr
Frankfurt am Main
The German firm is concerned that the current difficult market situation will persist for a long time. Concern also for the outcome of European policies for combined transport
LEGISLATION
Today in Rome, the 30-year-old celebratory convention of the law 84/94
Rome
Established the Port Authorities and the General Command of the Capitaneries of Puerto-Guard Coastal
SHIPPING
Comparison between the Suez Canal Authority and the heads of the Genovese company Messina
Ismailia
Rabie : appreciation for the growing number of Italian carrier ships passing through the canal
PORTS
In 2023 the traffic in goods in the ports of Montenegro dropped by -17.7%
Podgorica
In mild growth (+ 1.2%) the loads to and from Italy
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
On 26 and March 27 in Milan, the 8th edition of "Shipping, Forwarding & Logistics meet Industry" will be held in Milan.
Milan
Theme of the event "The future possible of productive and logistical Italy"
MEETINGS
On Friday, a conference on the relaunch of the Tuscan Simplified Logistics Zone was held in Livorno.
Livorno
It is organized by the Port Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea North
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Le transport maritime national navigue à vue
(Aujourd'hui Le Maroc)
“Israel is facing silent sanctions”
(Globes - Israel's Business Arena)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
››› File
FREIGHT TERMINALS
The interports, with the privatization of managers and areas, at the center of the House discussion
Rome
Frijia (Fdi) : With this law we surpass a discipline that goes back more than 30 years. Ghio (Pd) : new sales of our heritage and fundamental structures for the country
MEETINGS
On Friday, a conference on the relaunch of the Tuscan Simplified Logistics Zone was held in Livorno.
Livorno
It is organized by the Port Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea North
MEETINGS
On 26 and March 27 in Milan, the 8th edition of "Shipping, Forwarding & Logistics meet Industry" will be held in Milan.
Milan
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Intermodal traffic at the Interport in Bologna in 2023
Bentiwant
Transitioned 1.7 million trucks (-10.6%) and 3,391 trains (-33.2%)
TRADE
In 2023 the value of Russian exports of non-energy goods decreased by -23%
Moscow
Overall, exports were down -28.3% percent, while imports grew by 11.7% percent.
NEWS
Port of Gioia Tauro, altering controls to favour ' Ndrangheta in drug traffics
Reggio Calabria
SAFETY & SECURITY
GNV strengthens the functionalities of its own fleet assistance center
Genoa
Implemented the Mass Notification Suite solution of Everbridge
COMPANIES
In 2023 the revenues of the HHLA terminalist group decreased by -8.3%
Hamburg
Decline of -12.0% in the fourth quarter of the year
SHIPPING
Turkon Line will activate a scheduled service between Turkey and the northern Red Sea
Istanbul
It will perform scans in Mersin, Iskenderun, Aqaba and Jeddah
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile