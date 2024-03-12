The EU Parliament has approved new rules on the weight and size of trucks introducing gigaliners
Jost (ETSC): Big trucks are a big mistake for Europe. Fabian (ACEA): The current regulations are no longer fit for purpose and, in fact, penalise zero-emission vehicles
Strasburgo/Bruxelles
March 12, 2024
There are those who argue that allowing mega-trucks to
Driving on European roads is a big mistake. There are those
whereas, on the contrary, they believe that allowing the so-called gigaliners
to operate on the EU's arterial roads is a significant
towards the objective of a high-performance road haulage sector
Zero emissions. Today's vote in the European Parliament has
satisfied the latter and infuriated the former. The assembly in
The plenary session in Strasbourg voted in favour of
the revision of Directive No 53 of 1996, which lays down, in order to
certain types of motor vehicles circulating in the European Union,
maximum authorised dimensions in domestic traffic, and
and the maximum weights allowed in traffic
international.
Those who are very unhappy with the outcome of the vote are
mainly transport trade organisations
rail and intermodal transport, while to be satisfied with the
The free to the text presented in the Chamber are the associations
road haulage industry and motor vehicle manufacturers.
A few minutes before the vote, the first reaction of disappointment
is that of the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC),
the non-profit organization whose goal is to reduce the
of the number of fatalities and accidents in the European transport sector.
Yesterday, together with seven other associations, it signed a
A final appeal to MEPs not to approve the
text as it was presented
(
of the 11th
December 2024). "The big trucks," he commented
Graziella Jost, Project Manager at the ETSC - represent
a big mistake for Europe. Although in some countries the
mega-trucks can play a role in the context of very
specific changes, these regulatory changes will lead to a
large-scale deployment with a very serious potential impact
on road safety. Almost half of MEPs -
Jost pointed out - he wanted to remove the new provisions aimed at
to extend the use of mega-trucks, but an amendment to that effect
He failed to pass by just six votes. Urge
strongly the EU to reconsider these proposed changes and to
maintain the current practice of limited testing, the
impact of which can be closely monitored'.
Thomas Fabian, Head of Vehicles, takes a different view
of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association
(ACEA), according to which 'the current rules on weights and dimensions do not
They are more fit for purpose and, in fact, penalise vehicles
which are generally heavier. The increase
weight of four tonnes and the increase of the axle by a
tonne agreed by Parliament - underlined the
representative of the European Association of Producers of
both aim to correct the imbalance with respect to the
diesel models, but - Fabian pointed out - further
adjustments'.
Referring to the adoption of the amendment according to which
Member States will have to adopt and publish the provisions
legislative, regulatory and administrative measures necessary to
comply with the new Directive by the date of
adoption plus one year, and no longer two years as planned
from the text of the European Commission, ACEA highlighted that, "with
accelerating the race to decarbonise trucks and
buses, including a one-year reduction in the implementation time for
Member States represents a significant improvement'.
For her part, Isabel García Muñoz, rapporteur of the
European Parliament on the proposal for a directive amending the
Directive 53/96, stated that 'zero-emission vehicles
They must become the backbone of road transport if you want to
that the sector achieves its decarbonisation targets. The
New rules will create incentives
for companies to switch to zero-emission trucks
and make road freight transport more sustainable and
sure. Carrying the same load with fewer vehicles and fewer
travel, we can achieve significant emission reductions.
We have also successfully promoted the
stricter rules for the use of mega-trucks, subject to
assessment of their impact on road safety,
infrastructure, modal cooperation and the environment'.
