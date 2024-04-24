The MSC Group has submitted an offer to buy Gram Car Carriers, the world's third-largest carrier in the PCTC segment

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)
Continues its strategy of expanding its activities
in all segments of maritime and land logistics
with the submission of an offer to acquire the entire share capital
Gram Car Carriers (GCC), a Norwegian company that is
the world's third largest shipping carrier in the Pure Car ship sector
Truck Carriers (PCTC) and has a fleet of 22 garage ships of the
Total capacity of about 110 thousand rental cars
with leading companies in the sector, of which 18 owned vessels
for a capacity of 82 thousand vehicles and four ships under management
with a total capacity of 28,000 cars.
The offer, which has been agreed with the board of directors
administration of the GCC, has been put forward by the
Luxembourg's SAS Shipping Agencies Services, which is
wholly owned by the MSC Group, and is based on a
price of NOK 263.69 per share of the GCC, per
A total of NOK 7.64 billion (€653 million).
The offer represents a premium of 28.3% to the price of
212.5 closing crowns of GCC shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
The Board of Gram Car Carriers has unanimously urged the
shareholders of the Norwegian company to accept the offer. GCC has
announced that the members of the Board of Directors and the
board of directors of the company that collectively own
about 55.85% of the share capital have committed to accept
the offer on the basis of certain conditions and the main
shareholders F. Laeisz GmbH, AL Maritime Holding Pte. Ltd., Glenrinnes
Farms Limited, HM Gram Investment III Limited and HM Gram Enterprises
Limited, which together hold approximately 54.54% of the share capital, have
irrevocably obliged to accept the offer.
Highlighting Gram's more than 40-year history of success
Car Carriers, the president of the Norwegian company, Ivar
Myklebust, specified that "the board of directors
is satisfied with the offer, which represents a fair
GCC, as reflected in the Recommendation to the
shareholders to accept the offer'.
Last year, GCC revenues amounted to €200.9 million
dollars, with a significant increase of +66.1% compared to 2022
generated by both the increase in ship charter rates and the
from the growth of fleet utilization. EBITDA and EBIT
$142.7 million (+102.1%) and
€123.9 million (+187.3%) and net profit was €94.0 million
million dollars (+293.8%).