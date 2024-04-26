An MSC container ship targeted with missiles and drones in the Gulf of Aden

Yemeni Houthi rebel spokesman Yahya Sare'e
announced that yesterday the naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces
targeted with missiles and drones the MSC Darwin
, a ship that
She claimed to be Israeli. The operation in the Gulf of Aden - has
specified Sare'e - has achieved its goals successfully.
The Lebanese-flagged container ship MSC Darwin VI
is
used by the MSC shipping group in the Petra liner service, which
It connects Sri Lanka with the Red Sea. The United Kingdom Maritime
Trade Operations (UKMTO) of the British Royal Navy, confirming
that a ship was attacked near Aden,
I note that the naval unit and its crew have not suffered any
damage and the ship received assistance from military forces.