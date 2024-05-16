Marco Verzari is the new Secretary General of Uiltrasporti

Marco Verzari is the new Secretary General of the
Uiltrasporti, the representative of the transport and services sector
of the UIL, having been unanimously elected yesterday by the
National Council of the Trade Union met in Rome. Verzari takes over
to Claudio Tarlazzi who yesterday submitted his resignation. 'After
eleven years characterized by a phase of great renewal and
growth of the organization, in terms of assets, organization
and association with 26,300 more members - he explained
Tarlazzi confirming his intention to leave the post - I am leaving the
Uiltrasporti a little less than two years after the expiry of my last
mandate aware of the importance of grounding further
development projects, in the wake of what has been achieved in recent years,
with a longer time horizon than the foreshortening of
mandate would have allowed me. Uiltrasporti must continue to
To be a bulwark for the protection of workers
transport and services, in particular the most vulnerable and
of the invisible ones who place their just rights in the union
expectations'.
In his speech to the National Council, after thanking the
all for the trust placed, Verzari made a thorough analysis
the economic and political situation in Italy, the world of work and the
of all sectors concerning Uiltrasporti, recognising that
The trade union organization "has grown enormously in
these years and this is thanks to the work carried out in recent years
together with Claudio who was a brave guide and
to whom goes all my and our respect and
recognition. We must continue on this path," he said
Verzari - making unity, cohesion and solidarity prevail
in all territories'.
Verzari, registered with Uiltrasporti in 1988 when he was
employee of the Compagnie Internationale des Wagons-Lits, since 2000
He was placed in the National Department where he followed
railway procurement, a sector to which the
added that of integrated/multi-service services. Since 2014 it has been
became part of the National Secretariat and in the course of these
Over the years, he has covered numerous sectors including concessions
motorways, cleaning, integrated/multi-service services,
car rental, bus rental with driver, driving schools, transport
non-scheduled public sector, seafarers, as well as following the delegation
health and safety in the workplace.