Wärtsilä supports RINA and Gas and Heat in the green ammonia bunkering project

Finland's Wärtsilä Corporation has joined forces
to the Italian RINA and Gas and Heat in the project for the construction of the
of a new barge for green ammonia bunkering. In
in particular, in the context of the Gas and Heat Agreement, which obtained
RINA approves in principle for an Ammonia Fuel Supply system
System (AFSS) for the use of green ammonia as fuel
will design the ammonia management system,
while Wärtsilä will develop a
Integrated ship propulsion centered on a four-stroke engine
Powered by ammonia.
Recalling that RINA has been working with Wärtsilä for a long time,
the Marine South-West technical director of the
classification and certification of the Italian classification, Giuseppe Zagaria,
highlighted 'the great potential of green ammonia in the
strategies set by the IMO and the EU that will need ships
for bunkering in order to support the logistics and
the supply of green ammonia'.
Claudio Evangelisti, CEO of Gas and Heat
Italy, and Stefano De Marco, Business Development - Decarbonisation
Wärtsilä Marine's Services, pointed out that
Green ammonia is one of the alternative fuels in the
future for the shipping sector.