Grimaldi (ALIS): intervene on the European ETS Directive so as not to create a distortion of modal competition and a geographical distortion

The significant results achieved by shipowners in the development of
intermodality and the Motorways of the Sea are likely to
be nullified by recent European Union regulations. He has
Guido Grimaldi, president of the Logistics Association
of Sustainable Intermodality (ALIS), summarizing the work
of the Organisation's Board of Directors, which took place in
Naples and which was concluded by the Deputy Minister of Transport,
Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi.
Grimaldi recalled that Europe had a strong desire to
encourage the development of intermodality in recent years
and the Motorways of the Sea, with the aim of stealing trucks
from roads and reduce polluting emissions, and that 'in
Italy: the ro-ro sector has grown by +56% in the last few years.
ten years and the centrality of the
of the port traffic of the Tyrrhenian Sea, including the large
results produced by the Port System Authority of the Sea
Central Tyrrhenian Sea with the ports of Naples and Salerno. As we have more
"This has been underlined - warned the president of ALIS -
Great work and these great results achieved by the owners
However, they are likely to be severely undermined by some
choices made by Europe and, in particular, by the ETS and
Fuel EU Maritime, which since the beginning of this year have been taxing and
tax the maritime sector to the detriment of citizens and businesses, with
significant economic impacts, in particular on flying vessels
Italian flag'.
"We therefore consider it appropriate," Grimaldi said in his
speech to the board of directors of ALIS - intervene on the
ETS Directive in order not to create: a distortion of the
modal competition, as it makes maritime transport
(especially with reference to the Motorways of the Sea and the
territorial continuity with the islands of the Euro-Mediterranean)
less competitive than the other modes, and a
geographical distortion, because it only affects European lines
which cause 7.5% of global emissions, thus excluding
92.5% of global emissions'.
'Whereas, however, maritime transport
accounts for more than 90% of world trade and produces only
2.5% of global emissions - added Grimaldi -
Concretely contribute to decarbonisation we believe
global policies and we hope that it will be
the solution of the International Chamber of
Shipping, instead of taxing shipowners as it is doing
Europe, proposes to set up a research and development fund
funded through a fee on all global emissions, from the
which to draw on the resources to produce new fuels in the countries
and reward virtuous shipowners who have
invested in new technologies first."