Independent journal on economy and transport policy
02:21 GMT+2
ASSOCIATIONS
Assiterminal, use EU ETS funds for investments in infrastructure and new equipment for port companies
Becce: on the CCNL the unions must abandon the conflictual drift
Roma
July 17, 2024
The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport shall use the
funds deriving from the EU ETS taxation system, the
EU emissions trading, for investment
in infrastructures and new equipment for port companies.
The request was made today by the new president of
Assiterminal, Tomaso Cognolato, in his speech at the assembly
public sector of the association, which represents 88 companies
terminal operators, which took place in Rome. In
his report, which we publish in the "Forum
of Shipping and Logistics", Cognolato also
highlighted that port undertakings should have the opportunity to
to join a consortium for the self-production of renewable energy under the
guide of the Port System Authorities.
In his greeting to the assembly, the past president of Assiterminal,
Luca Becce, focused on the relations between companies
and politics: "Our entrepreneurs, those who
we represent, those who make the DNA of Assiterminal - he
explained - do not ask politics and institutions for favors or
Shortcuts. They ask for choices, they ask for strategy, which allow
those who believe that ideas and planning, the social function
of the company, can be in the economic competition for the
opportunities they represent for the general interest, which is
and must be compatible with the profit that each company owes
pursue. This daily practice that we have brought to life in the
our action, has allowed us to express clear positions on
events that, although located locally, had and have a
general function and could and can represent models
negative generals. We were thus able to take positions
clear, for example - specified Becce - on the distortions that a
local model of port management could produce,
starting from the discussion on the Port Master Plan of the Port Authority
of Genoa and Savona. Sprains that damaged and damage the
the very function of port industry, an industry that feeds a
national market when not international and which, therefore, cannot
be governed with localistic instruments that contradict its
fundamental function. And the Genoese events, net of any
assessment of a criminal nature, which is not our responsibility - noted the
past president of Assiterminal - tell us how much that approach
may be negative for the port industry, confusing the
objective need for relations between the institutions and the
companies, with the uncritical patronage of some particular interests.
Read, for example, that an authoritative exponent of the institutions
may think that "it is not important what kind of goods are
moves on a concession, but it is important that those who are happy
moves it" hurts those who think, like me, like us, that
the commodity balance of a port, enshrined in zoning
consistent with the PRP and translated into the concessionary acts and the consequent
business plans, that this virtuous process contained in the law
84/94, is essential to promote the proper development of
private interests by ensuring healthy competition between operators
and keeping the general interest at the center."
"For these reasons," Becce continued, "we have always
asked that the management of the port move in
consistency with the economy to which each port is connected and which
Feeds. For these reasons we shared that document in the
2015, so rich in strategy, represented by the
National Strategic Plan for Ports and Logistics
(
of 6
July and 7
August 2015, ed.), which informed the Delrio reform,
but whose innovative effects were nullified both by a weakness
of politics, unable to overcome localistic resistance, both
by the wicked and hasty reform of Title V of the
Constitution of 2001".
"The consequence of all this - underlined Becce -
it has produced the failure of an idea of port governance.
It has thwarted the timid process of the amalgamations of the Authorities
Dockers, remained only bureaucratic and thus unable to
produce any result either in the sense of
harmonization of tools so fundamental for the correct
competition in the sector (two elements above all: work and
concessions), but not even to optimize the management of the workforce
and functions... You really don't have to go any further on
this path".
In addition, the past president of Assiterminal, which led
In the last seven and a half years, the association has
dwelled on the issue of the renewal of the collective agreement
national port authorities: "right on the front of the CCNL, in the end
of my mandates - said Becce - I am witnessing the most
bitter of events. In my way of being, positive to the limit
of naivety, I have always thought that, beyond the
claims and negotiation logics, the results that in
years that separate us from 2000, the CCNL has led to the
and port workers should have been the factor
that would avoid any dramatization of the negotiation confrontation. The
salary levels guaranteed by the combined CCNL and
decentralized bargaining, the most widespread of all sectors
thanks to the CCNL system that enhances its
function; the spread of stable work and temporary contracts
indeterminate; the system of trade union relations; space for the
safety and training (the port area is one of the most important
few, if not the only one, to have regulated Article 49 of the
legislative decree 81 with the establishment of the site RLS already
since 2008....) Here, this is the heritage of facts
resulting from a positive relationship between employers and trade unions
during the course of seven renewals, often closed before the
expiry of validity. The difficulty of renewing the CCNL
we are witnessing the dramatization that we see operated by the
trade unions - accused Becce - are risking
significantly mark the situation. Just in a phase
where subjects with conflictual approaches try to assert themselves,
which live on antagonism, in tune with the dark times
that we live in and that I described earlier. Approaches that cannot be defeated
descending on the same ground as theirs, but claiming the great
work done in these decades. For this reason, after so many years of
relational and negotiation experience, allow me to make an appeal
to the trade unions to abandon this
conflictual drift. We have been at the table, changing
our proposals and our availability.
May reason and the will to defend and develop the
CCNL. Do not encourage distortions about the history of this
negotiation and employer behavior".
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher