New historical record of monthly container traffic in the port of Barcelona

In June 2024, the Port of Barcelona established its own
new historical record of monthly container traffic having
handled a volume of 355,149 TEUs, with a significant increase
+26.3% on June 2023 and with an increase of almost 7 thousand TEUs
compared to the previous historical peak last March. The new
record was reached thanks to the strong rise of +62.9%
of containers transshipped in the Catalan port of call, which are
amounted to 175,231 TEUs, while containers imported and
exports grew by +3.6% to 179,917 TEUs.
The new monthly record for containerized traffic is not
such if this flow of loads is evaluated in terms of
weight. Last month, in fact, the 3.47 million tons of
container goods handled represent a marked increase in
by +25.2%, but only the fifth largest volume of containers ever
in a month.
In addition, this year the Port of Barcelona has also established the
new quarterly and semi-annual containerized traffic records,
both in terms of 20-foot containers and tons
lively. In the second quarter of 2024, in fact, the airport
For the first time, the threshold of one million TEUs has been exceeded
moved in three months, marking an increase of +24.3% on the previous year.
same period in 2023, traffic that in terms of weight is
was equal to about 10.2 million tons (+19.9%). In the first
quarter of this year, record traffic was equal to
almost two million TEUs (+23.6%) with 19.9 million tons of
containerized cargo handled (+20.2%).
In the first six months of 2024, total freight traffic was
amounted to 34.9 million tonnes (+10.3%), including 6.7 million tonnes
tonnes of liquid bulk (+0.8%), 2.3 million tonnes
of dry bulk (-13.3%) and almost six million tonnes of
conventional goods (+3.8%).
In the first half of this year, the traffic of
cruise passengers was 1.5 million people (+6.2%) and
that of ferry passengers of 662 thousand people (+3.1%).