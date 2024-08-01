Donnarumma (FS group) is the new president for Europe of the UIC

Stefano Antonio Donnarumma, CEO and Director
general of the Italian State Railways group, is the new
President for Europe of the Union Internationale des Chemins de fer
(UIC), the international association representing the
rail transport. The designation took place
unanimously by the UIC Europe Regional Assembly, with a
consultation procedure that ended yesterday, and
Donnarumma will keep the position for the period 2024-2025.
Donnarumma takes over from Luigi Ferraris, former CEO of the railway group
Italian.
The first meeting of the European Management Committee under the
Stefano Antonio Donnarumma's guide will be held on 23 September
2024 in Berlin, in conjunction with Innotrans, the most
important transport event.