The South Korean shipbuilding group HD KSOE will acquire the majority of Convion

HD Hydrogen of the South Korean shipbuilding group HD Korea
Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) will invest
€72 million to acquire a majority stake in the
Convion, a Finnish company specialising in the development of
of fuel cell technology. "The combination
of the capabilities of Convion and HD Hyudrogen - has
underlined Erkko Fontell, CEO and co-founder
of Convion, announcing today the agreement with the South Korean group -
gives life to one of the most important world operators
with the aim of seizing opportunities in the markets of
fuel cells and electrolysis. This commitment by
HD KSOE lays the foundations for the industrialization of our
innovative technologies".