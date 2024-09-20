The Assiterminal summit met with Minister Musumeci

The president of the Italian Association of Port Terminal Operators
(Assiterminal), Tomaso Cognolato, together with the vice-president Antonio
Pandolfo and the general manager Alessandro Ferrari, met
this morning in Rome, the Minister for Civil Protection and the
Politiche del Mare, Nello Musumeci. At the center of the discussion were the
Results of the cycle of hearings of the downstream maritime-port cluster
of the publication of the Sea Plan and the need to
implement future actions by always placing a particular
attention to the centrality of the Italian port system and
of his exploits. Assiterminal has announced that it has confirmed
great appreciation for the listening method brought
carried forward in recent months by the Minister, the Head of Cabinet and the
mission structure, hoping that the synthesis that will be
subject of the first linked to the Economic and Financial Document on the
Blue Economy can be a stimulus to continue the discussion
stakeholders, useful for facilitating the ability to
proposal and synthesis of the Interministerial Committee for the
Sea policies.
"We wanted to reiterate - explained the president of
Assiterminal - the importance of the government continuing to care about the
At the heart of its policies is a vision and strategy on all this
which concerns and produces our maritime as a lever
competitive not internally but towards the other Mediterranean countries,
also from a collaborative perspective. Topics such as the energy transition,
- understood as a transition to a
simplification and rationalisation of decision-making processes, and
implementation - must pass through a clear system governance
country to be effective on the plurality of territories in
where our port develops".