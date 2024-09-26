ESPO and FEPORT are calling for a mandatory EU-wide tax exemption for onshore power supply

The Association of European Ports (ESPO) and the Federation of European Ports
European private port terminal operators FEPORT have asked to
Introduce in the compromise text of the revision of the Directive
on the taxation of energy products, the obligation to introduce a
EU level tax exemption for onshore power installations
supply installed on port quays to allow ships
at mooring to connect to the shore power grid and turn off
on-board engines to reduce emissions.
ESPO and FEPORT expressed concern that the renewal of the
directive does not promote the use of OPS systems which - have
mentioned - are identified as one of the main priorities
by the new European AFIR regulation which entered into force on
13 April and is aimed at promoting the use of
alternative fuels in the transport sector. The regulation
expects that by 2030, container and passenger ships of
over 5,000 gross tons will have to connect to the
OPS systems while mooring for at least two hours in the
European ports and that the European ports that are part of the Core Network
and Comprehensive of the TEN-T infrastructure network should be
equipped with OPS systems capable of serving at least the
90% of ship stopovers.
ESPO and FEPORT have emphasized that this is the time
to move from words to deeds by developing a policy that
promotes the use of onshore power supply. The two organizations
consider that the introduction of a specific tax exemption in
the whole European Union is an essential cornerstone of this policy
and that it is essential to encourage ships to use
OPS as soon as it is made available in ports.
The European Sea Ports Organisation and the Federation of European
Private Port Companies and Terminals recalled that the proposal
revision of the Product Taxation Directive
formulated by the European Commission in 2021 offers
Member States the possibility of granting a tax exemption
electricity supplied directly to the
ships moored in ports and recalled that currently the
Member States must apply to the EU Commission for authorisation to
apply this exemption which, if granted, is valid for six years.
ESPO and FEPORT noted that if the Commission's proposal
European Union is a timid step in the right direction as it
Eliminates the authorization procedure that must be triggered
Member States, but not to turn this option into a
a mandatory and permanent exemption at EU level is
a missed opportunity to promote the use of the OPS.
In addition, ESPO and FEPORT have highlighted that the application of
EU-wide tax exemption would ensure equality of
conditions and would send shipping companies a signal
making the use of OPS more competitive.