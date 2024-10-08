In the first half of 2024, FS Italiane's Logistics Hub recorded record operating revenues and increased by +13.0%

In the first half of this year, the group's operating revenues
Italian State Railways have passed the
threshold of eight billion euros having amounted to the record value
of 8.02 billion, with an increase of +13.2% over the first half
of 2023. Operating costs, with 7.01 billion, recorded a
increase of +14.8%. Gross operating margin and profit up
operating at €1.01 billion (+3.4%) and €109 billion respectively
million euros (+10.1%). FS Italiane has archived the first
half of 2024 with a net loss of -199 million compared to
a profit of four million in the first six months of last year.
In the first half of 2024, the group's Logistics Hub alone
Italian railway company, with Mercitalia Logistics as the parent company
of Polo, totalled record operating revenues of €669 million
of euro (+13.0%) and operating costs of €651 million (+15.6%).
EBITDA was €18 million (-37.9%). EBIT and result
were both negative and equal respectively to
-42 million and -65 million euros compared to both items of sign
negative for -28 million and -43 million in the first half of the year
2023.
As for the operational performance of the Logistics Hub, in the first
six months of this year, the total freight traffic handled was
amounted to 9.79 billion tonne-km (-11.5%), of which a
traffic of 4.58 billion tonne-km (-15.9%) handled
abroad, this compared to a production of 20.8 million
train-km (-8.3%), of which 9.5 million (-9.0%) were abroad.