In the July-September quarter, ONE revenue grew by 65.2% percent.

After the growth recorded in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the financial results of the containerized shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) in the subsequent quarterly period ended on September 30. Singapore marked a further sharp increase by having revenues totaling 5.86 billion, up 65.2% percent on the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. The gross operating margin, with 2.39 billion, and operating profit, with 1.86 billion, rose +447,2 percent and +5.916,1 percent, respectively. Net profit amounted to 2.0 billion (+ 969, 0).
In the July-September quarter of this year, the company's container fleet transported a container traffic volume of 3.29 million teu (+ 6.6%).