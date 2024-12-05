UNCTAD, a new record in the value of world trade is expected in 2025
2024 is about to end with a record $33 trillion (+3.3%)
Ginevra
December 5, 2024
In 2025, the value of world trade will reach a
New all-time record. The United Nations Conference provides for it
(UNCTAD) announcing that this year the
World trade is about to reach a record figure
of 33 trillion dollars, with an increase of one trillion
over the previous year (+3.3%) largely determined by the increase in
+7% in trade in services, while the increase in trade in
assets, which remained below the historical peak of 2022, is
result of +2%.
UNCTAD specified that on the forecast of further growth
for 2025, uncertainties related to the risks of escalation weigh
trade wars and current geopolitical crises.
