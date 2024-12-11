New step for the establishment of the port company pursuant to Article 17 in the port of Gioia Tauro

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Meridionale e Ionio announced that the
meeting of the Local Consultative Commission, provided for in Article
15 of Law 84/94 with consultative functions in the field of labour
which, while expressing some observations and reservations of
regulatory nature, welcomed the communications of the
president of the port authority Andrea Agostinelli regarding the
path towards the establishment of the port company pursuant to art. 17 -
paragraph 5 of Law 84/94, a provision according to which the provision of labour
temporary port service can be provided by an agency promoted by
by the Port Authority.
Agostinelli illustrated the situation that has arisen
at the end of a long series of meetings with terminal operators and
port companies pursuant to Article 16, required in order to set up the
pursuant to Article 17, and described the amendments, currently in question
debate, which will allow the extension of the
validity of the Agency for Administration and Redevelopment
of work in the transhipment ports of Gioia Tauro and Taranto, in the
whose lists are currently registered 50 workers, pending the
can be hired by the company pursuant to Article 17. In addition, the
president of the Port Network Authority explained the reasons relating to
the opportunity to set up the company pursuant to Article 17 and the rules
the draft management regulations of the company that will provide
port labor in the event of work peaks.
The meeting was attended by the president of the Port Authority
accompanied by the Secretary General, Pasquale Faraone, and
by the lawyer Lavinia Strangi, head of the Legal Sector
of the institution. For the trade unions, the following participated
Vincenzo Malvaso of SUL and Carlo Cedro and Domenico Laganà for
the CGIL, while Fabio Castellano represented Fan Forwarding
Agency and Antonio Bartuni the International Shipping.