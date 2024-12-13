CLECAT calls for the new Transport Emissions Regulation not to include the entire life cycle of vehicles
In favor of the "well-to-wheel" approach is instead the IRU
Bruxelles
December 13, 2024
CLECAT, the European association representing the companies of the
logistics, shipping and customs services, a
reiterated its opposition to the inclusion of
greenhouse gas emissions over the entire life cycle of
transport, and mainly generated by the activities of
production, maintenance and disposal of vehicles, in the proposal
of the CountEmissionsEU regulation presented in July 2023 by the
European Commission
(
of 13
July 2023). Today, in view of the start of negotiations
trialogue between Parliament, the Council and the Commission
on the proposal for a regulation, the association has
reaffirmed that it believes that, although the desire to provide
A comprehensive view of these emissions in the transport sector
noteworthy, however, "the introduction in the final text
of a life-cycle methodology would result in
counterproductive for businesses and for the transport sector".
In particular, according to CLECAT, the introduction of the entire
including emissions from production,
maintenance and end-of-life of vehicles, would compromise the entire
rule for various reasons, starting with the lack of a
Established and universally accepted methodology for calculating the
emissions associated with vehicle production, the extraction of
raw materials or end-of-life processes. 'The development of such
methodologies - observed the association - would require research
and consultations with stakeholders, delaying
implementation of CountEmissionsEU and preventing the adoption of
greenhouse gas calculation practices by companies".
In addition, CLECAT considers that the inclusion of emissions
of the entire life cycle would significantly expand the scope of
application of the Regulation beyond only the services of
transport. "This," the association noted, "risks
to confuse emissions from transport services with footprint
of a transport company, creating confusion between
stakeholders. The great complexity of the assignment
emissions from the production and scrapping of
vehicles to specific transport operations - highlighted CLECAT
- makes the results less transparent and more difficult to
interpret, undermining the purpose of the legislation".
CLECAT also warns that "the calculation of the emissions of the
requires detailed data on the processes of
production of vehicles, the sources of raw materials and the
information on life-course emissions that often do not
are available or unverifiable. For example - he specified
the association - assessing the impact of the full life cycle of a
electric vehicle would require knowledge of the origin and
processing of rare earth metals used in its
Batteries. As such data is currently out of reach
of most companies, it would create burdens
along the supply chain".
Finally, for CLECAT, "rather than encouraging choices
based on transport emissions, emissions from the
risk reducing the focus on
decarbonization. The goal of CountEmissionsEU - underlined
association - should be to provide companies with
clear and actionable information on their operational emissions,
allowing them to make informed choices about how to
transport and to direct decarbonisation strategies".
CLECAT then noted that "not including emissions of
life cycle greenhouse gases under the EU CountEmissions not
means that they will never be accounted for: with an appropriate
methodology, such emissions could be considered in the
annual sustainability reporting of a
transport, for example as asset purchases, and considered as
Scope 3 emissions. However, include them in the scope of
CountEmissionsEU would not provide an accurate and clear view of the
greenhouse gas emissions from
transport'.
CLECAT concluded by warmly inviting the
European politicians to preserve the integrity of the proposal
CountEmissionsEU by rejecting amendments that aim to
introduce a life-cycle methodology, ensuring that instead of
The focus remains on operational emissions, "where - he
highlighted association - standards already exist
such as ISO 14083".
If CLECAT trusts that the CountEmissionsEU regulation will not take into account
taking into account the entire life cycle of transport,
paradoxically, a contrary hope was expressed instead
by the International Road Transport Union (IRU), the
international company representing companies in the sector
of road transport. Commenting on the joint vote of recent days
of the Commission for the Environment, Public Health and Safety
and the Parliament's Transport and Tourism Committee
European Union, with a view to negotiations with the Council, which has led to the
the adoption of Parliament's proposal on the measurement of
emissions from transport services, a proposal that provides for the
request to the European Commission to submit within two years
since the entry into force of the new regulation, a new methodology
calculating greenhouse gas emissions from production,
the use, maintenance and disposal of vehicles, or
throughout the entire transport lifecycle, Raluca Marian,
EU Director of the IRU, argued that "the sector
needs robust tools to support
effectively decarbonisation. CountEmissionsEU - ha
underlined - represents a significant step forward as
harmonises reporting arrangements and introduces
coherence, while taking into account a fair approach expected by
such as the "well-to-wheel" time".
