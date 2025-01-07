Place the port of Imperia Oneglia under the management of the Port Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea

The Port Company "L. Maresca" srl and the Company
Port Workers Lodovico Maresca scarl, a company that
port services operate in the port of Imperia Oneglia
pursuant to Articles 16 and 17 of Law 84/94 respectively,
They ask that the port of call in the far west of Liguria be
placed under the management of the Port System Authority of the
Western Ligurian Sea which currently oversees the activities
of the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure. "Our -
explain the companies in a note - it is a small port
multifunctional and has interesting spaces for different types
of traffic of small ships, ro-ro and lo-lo. There
We hope that with the beginning of the new year the President of the
Liguria Region, Marco Bucci, follows up on the commitment made in
during his electoral campaign by starting the process of passing the
port of Imperia Oneglia in the Port System Authority
of the Western Ligurian Sea. The niche specialization of the
port, once integrated into the logistics system of the
Western Liguria, is an important piece for the range
sustainable tailor-made solutions, which are increasingly in demand
from the trade markets to Northern Italy and Europe, with
direct benefit also of the territory and the inhabitants of Imperia".
The two companies highlighted that "2024 has
confirmed the strategic importance of the commercial port of Imperia
Oneglia that allows you to bypass efficiently and competitively
the congestion of the Ventimiglia alpine pass connected to the
A10. Bulk cement traffic embarked in Nice and landed in
Oneglia to supply the large construction sites of Northern Italy, in the
2024 reached 46 thousand tons, eliminating about 3,000 trucks
from the road, for the benefit of traffic safety and
of the environment. In addition to this, the port has moved
embarkation/disembarkation with "Lo-Lo" ships of a company
more than 1,800 tons of yachts headed for both the
refitting of southern Turkey and to the ports of northern Europe with a
annual increase of 65% compared to past years".