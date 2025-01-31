Last year, traffic in the port of Trieste grew by +7.1%

In 2024, the port of Trieste handled 59,540,505
tons of goods, with an increase of +7.1% on the year
which was driven by growth of +10.6%
of liquid bulk cargo amounted to 41,261,754 tons. Slightly
increase of +1.8% in miscellaneous goods rose to 18,157,699 tons, with
Container traffic amounted to 841,867 TEUs
(-1.2%) - including 608,327 full (+4.0%) and 233,540 empty containers
(-12.6%) - and with ro-ro traffic that recorded the transit of
295,386 vehicles (-1.1%). Dry bulk cargo decreased by -72.7%
down to 121,052 tons, a reduction - explained the Authority
of the Port System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea - which is
attributable to the decline in metallurgical products which did not
traffic during the year, while cereals were
grew by +13.0% to 75,331 tons.
Last year, rail traffic to and from the airport
was 11,147 trains, with a decrease in
-9.9% attributable to work on the networks (Austria, Germany,
Czech Republic, Slovenia) and the difficult weather conditions during the
the year in Central Europe that have heavily affected the entire
railway traffic.
In 2024, the cruise sector in Trieste marked a new
an all-time record with over 500,000 passengers (+8.0%).
Last year the port of Monfalcone moved
a total of 3,586,782 tons of goods (-6.3%). Bulk
totalled 2,861,448 tonnes (-5.0%), with increases
in the volumes of cereals (+23.65%) and chemicals (+34.45%).
Decrease in the miscellaneous goods sector (-11.4%) with 724,185
tons handled and heavy contraction for vehicles
commercial vehicles (-20.6%), with 86,722 vehicles transited, due to the
high taxation still present in Turkey and the conversion
of the production lines of the Fiat plant in Bursa. Even in
Portorosega slowdown for the railway sector (-2.3%) with
1,848 trains, which nevertheless represent the second largest
best result in recent years.