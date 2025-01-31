Musolino appointed extraordinary commissioner of the Port Authority of the Center-North Tyrrhenian Sea

Pino Musolino, president of the System Authority
Port of the Center-North Tyrrhenian Sea whose mandate was
expired at the end of 2024 and extended for a few dozen
days, he was extraordinary commissioner of the body with
decree signed yesterday by the Minister of Infrastructure and
Transport, "First of all, I want to thank - he commented
Musolino - the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo
Salvini, the deputy minister with responsibility for ports Edoardo Rixi and the
structure of the Ministry for having confirmed me also in the
commissioner at the top of an entity that is strategic for the
development of the country and thus to have ensured and guaranteed
the continuity of administrative action".