In 2025, UPS revenues decreased by -2.6%

In the last quarter of 2025, the logistics group's revenues
U.S. UPS fell -3.2% over the same period
of the previous year, having amounted to 24.5 billion dollars,
of which 16.8 billion generated by express deliveries in the United States
United States (-3.2%), 5.0 billion from international express deliveries
(+2.5%) and 2.7 billion from other supply chain solutions
(-12,7%). Operating profit stood at 2.6 billion
(-12.0%), with contributions of €1.4 billion from deliveries
Domestic express (-15.1%), 884 million from express deliveries
international (-13.2%) and €263 million from other activities
logistics (+16.4%). The value of net profit was
equal to almost 1.8 billion dollars (+4.1%).
In the full year 2025, revenues totaled
$88.7 billion, down -2.6% on 2024, of
of which 59.5 billion deriving from domestic express deliveries
(-1.4%), 18.6 billion from international express deliveries
(+3.4%) and €10.6 billion from other assets (-17.0%).
Operating profit was 7.9 billion (-7.1%) and profit
net of $5.6 billion (-3.6%).