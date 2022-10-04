Transport & Environment, the e-fuels to power vehicles are a bluff
In 2035 - underlines the organization - they will be able to power no more than 2% of European cars. Aneris: it is essential that the use of synthetic fuels is intended only for the aviation and maritime sectors
Bruxelles
October 4, 2022
In 2035, synthetic petrol will no longer be able to feed of 2% of European motor vehicles contrary to what is claimed from automotive manufacturers. The organization supports it Transport & Environment (T&E), whose objective is the reduction of pollution caused by the transport sector, explaining that its own new analysis reveals that in 2035 in Europe the availability of synthetic fuels will be so limited as to feed a small share of cars in circulation.
Specifying that the analysis is based on the most optimistic expected by Concawe, the research unit of the refining industry examining e-fuels employed in the entire transport sector, which include those road, air and sea, T&E points out that the data refutes claims of the fossil fuel industry which claims that a derogation from the phase out 2035 for powered cars with synthetic fuels would contribute to the development of this technology, making possible the decarbonization of the whole existing fleet. To 2035, the date scheduled for the end of the sale of new cars with internal combustion engine, evidence Transport & Environment, the production of synthetic fuels will be still in an embryonic phase and there will be only five million cars able to be powered exclusively by fuels synthetic, or just 2% of the 287 million vehicles in circulation at that time on the continent.
According to T&E, "car e-fuels are just a Trojan horse" used by oil companies and internal combustion engine manufacturers to delay the transition to zero-emission technologies». The organization therefore invites European legislators "to resist pressure of the industry that would like to obtain a legislative loophole for allow the sale of new combustion cars even after the 2035». European legislators are currently engaged in the definition of the rules for the planned disposal of the engines at combustion from 2035 and the next round of negotiations will start on October 27th. "Actually - complaint Veronica Aneris, Director of Transport & Environment Italia - fuel producers and endothermic engine manufacturers they are just trying to keep alive beyond what is necessary the inefficient internal combustion engines. Legislators close the it leads to this Trojan horse of the fossil industry."
In addition, according to T&E, "the industry's plans to import on a large scale non-carbon-neutral synthetic fuels they are realistic since there are no production facilities or much less global standards to certify such fuels. In addition it would slow down the effort of the less developed economies in the decarbonise their own transport and energy sectors." "It does not seem credible - observes Aneris - to ask the countries in development path to make their energies available renewables, often insufficient to cover their needs internal, to produce e-fuels to be burned in combustion engines of European cars. In Europe, on the other hand, use e-fuels in cars would absorb the renewable electricity needed to decarbonise the rest of the economy. It is fundamental, therefore, that the use of synthetic fuels is intended only the aviation and maritime sectors, which cannot count on batteries to achieve decarbonization.
Transport & Environment also points out that "the vehicles powered by synthetic fuels, however, have a environmental impact much higher than that of cars Electric. Starting from 2030, a recent analysis finds conduct on the entire life cycle of the product - explains T&E - the latter will emit 53% less CO2 than the vehicles who use e-fuels'.
'The combustion of such chemically equal fuels to fossil hydrocarbons - remarks T&E - will not contribute also to reduce the toxic emissions of what remains a of the main sources of air pollution. Last year, in fact, laboratory tests have shown that powered cars from e-fuels release the same amount of nitrogen oxides emitted by traditional vehicles. Finally, fuel production synthetics will continue to be particularly expensive yet for several years, with an average usage expenditure of five years for motorist who exceeds by more than 10,000 euros that sustained in the the same amount of time to power an electric car."
Finally, T&E specifies that "the use of fuels synthetics in road transport is highly inefficient in comparison with direct electrification: with the same mobility needs, in fact, convert 10% of cars traditional in e-fuel powered vehicles and replace a a further 10% with hydrogen vehicles, would increase by 36% the demand for electricity'.
