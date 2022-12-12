testata inforMARE
CRUISES
Swan Hellenic also wins the third cruise ship under construction at Helsinki Shipyard
It will be taken over next March
Helsinki
December 12, 2022
Also the third cruise ship for expeditions, originally ordered from Helsinki Shipyard by Swan Hellenic, the whose assignment had been prohibited as a result of the sanctions against the -Russia which had had an impact on the original fort of financing of the construction, was awarded to the same Swan Hellenic. The Finnish shipyard, in fact, has announced the outcome of the tender called in recent days for the sale of the ship which ended precisely with the assignment to the Swan Hellenic who will give her the name SH Diana ( of 2 December 2022).

According to forecasts, the construction of the ship will be completed in the coming months and the unit will be delivered next March, in time for its already scheduled use in the Mediterranean starting from the following month.
