Sapir, in collaboration with ARS Altmann, aims to develop the automotive segment in the port of Ravenna

The port group ravaged SAPIR and Germany's ARS Altmann, which specialises in automotive logistics, have formed the joint venture ASIA Srl-Altmann Sapir Intermodal Autoterminal-with the aim of providing logistics and terminalistics services to the large brands of the auto sector. The company is already operational and the very day of the constitution at the Terminal Container Ravenna (TCR) of the port of Ravenna, which is controlled by Sapir, came the first train dedicated to the transport of cars, one of the many in the Altmann fleet, with vehicles destined for South Korea.
Sapir said TCR would be functional to the first phase of testing and fine-tuning of the activities, waiting for the last part of the railway to be built and completed the quay on the same peninsula.
The general manager of the Sapir group, Mauro Pepoli, pointed out that if so far the automotive in the port of Ravenna has not played a major role, today, thanks to the Altmann Group, it is an opportunity to significantly increase its importance.