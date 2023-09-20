testata inforMARE
Cerca
21 September 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
00:52 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
ESPO, including transhipment ports close to the EU in the scope of the EU ETS is only a partial solution to the problem of the loss of competitiveness of European ports
D'Agostino: Shipping companies are preparing, where possible, to exit the EU maritime ETS
Bruxelles
September 20, 2023
Insert transhipment ports close to the European Union, such as the Moroccan one of Tanger Med or the Egyptian one of Port Said, represents only a partial solution to the problem of loss of competitiveness of European ports, in particular those of transhipment, following the entry into force next first January of the Directive providing for the inclusion of transport maritime in the Emissions Trading System (ETS) of the EU. This was highlighted by ESPO, the association of European ports, in its response to the four-week public consultation launched on 21 August by the European Commission during of which they could be sent by last Monday comments on Article 3g(2) of Directive No 87 of 2003 that establishes the ETS, which - as part of the Definition of the scope of the standard - establishes the list of container transhipment ports close to the EU that are located less than 300 nautical miles from a port falling within under the jurisdiction of an EU State and in which the share of Transshipped containers exceed 65% of the entire traffic containerized handled from the port. These non-European ports fall under the so-called "transhipment clause" which was introduced into the directive precisely in order to limit the risks of carbon leakage, and of companies with the entry into force of the inclusion of the sector of maritime transport in the EU ETS.

According to the European Sea Ports Organisation, 'the principle of not considering as a "port of call", as part of the calculation of ETS fares, stopovers to certain transhipment ports bordering the EU represents only one partial solution to the problem'. For the association of ports 'This will not be enough to ensure that circumvention cannot take place. If only a few nearby ports - has ESPO detected - are reaching very high volumes of transhipments required by legislation (65%), many ports and terminals around Europe have developed, or are developing, transhipment capacity. The Commission should therefore take into account not only current volumes, but also consider the transhipment capacity in the different ports close to the EU'.

"Moreover - the association has observed - according to the current legislation, even if the port of call of transhipment non-EU is subject to the special regime, it is however more favourable for ships to call at a non-EU port rather than in an EU transhipment port. When ships call at an EU transhipment port, the last leg between the port of transhipment and any other EU port is subject to ETS fares for 100% of the trip. If, on the other hand, the ships call at in a non-EU transhipment port, only the 50% of the trip."

ESPO warned that we are already seeing the first signs that provide that, with the entry into force of the standard, the leakage of emissions and businesses will become reality. "We assist - explained the president of the association, Zeno D'Agostino - to an effective increase in investments in additional capacity in terms of teu in ports and new terminals in neighbouring countries, including investments made in these ports by the main companies of navigation, and we also hear about the first initiatives of redirect outside Europe. This strengthens the belief that shipping companies are preparing, where possible, to exit the EU Maritime ETS. We recognize - has specified D'Agostino - the importance of the EU ETS Directive and We support the objective, but - he underlined - we continue to complain that this legislative framework disadvantages EU ports compared to non-EU ports, without the expected benefit in terms of reduction of emissions'.

ESPO again highlighted that the monitoring of possible steps to circumvent the application of the standard should be launched before it enters into force, given that such initiatives are already in the planning phase or have already been implemented, monitoring that also - reiterated the association, "It should be done continuously and not just with a report every two years'. "You have to realize - he said affirmed Isabelle Ryckbost, Secretary General of ESPO - that, a Once the circumvention and modification of trade routes has been implemented, it will be It is very difficult to reverse negative developments."
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTS
Presented the design of the new waterfront of the port of Piombino
Plunge
The overall cost of the speeches is more than 30 million euros.
PORTS
ESPO, inserting ports of transhipment close to the EU in the EU scope ETS represents only a partial solution to the problem of the loss of competitiveness of European ports
Brussels
D' Agostino : The shipping companies are preparing, where possible, to exit the EU ETS
Africa Global Logistics (MSC group) obtains the management of the container port of Malindi
PORTS
Africa Global Logistics (MSC group) obtains the management of the container port of Malindi
Zanzibar
It is the main container port of Tanzania
ENVIRONMENT
In 2022, CO2 emissions from ships in Europe returned to pre-pandemic levels.
In 2022, CO2 emissions from ships in Europe returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Brussels
New record of 135.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide also determined by the 6% increase in the number of ships approx in EU ports
PORTS
Vopak cedes three terminals for chemical products in the port of Rotterdam at Infracapital
Rotterdam
Transaction of the value of 407 million euros
PORTS
Giampieri (Assoports) : We have explained to the EU Commission why the ETS poses at risk the competitiveness of Italian ports
Rome
It must be ensured that everyone is playing the game on the same level.
Hapag-Lloyd will establish its own terminalistics division
PORTS
Hapag-Lloyd will establish its own terminalistics division
Hamburg
Hapag-Lloyd Terminal Holding will be based in Rotterdam
German FRS gives up Spanish company FRS Iberia to Danish DFDS
SHIPPING
German FRS gives up Spanish company FRS Iberia to Danish DFDS
Flensburg / Copenhagen
The fleet of eight ships and the 750 employees are passing through the Copenhagen Group.
In 2022 the market for insurance of goods grew, but the future is uncertain
INSURANCE
In 2022 the market for insurance of goods grew, but the future is uncertain
Edinburgh
Therrien (IUMI) : All regions have registered an increase with the exception of Asia
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
TX Logistik records a strong growth in demand for rail transport
Troisdorf
Expected this year in total up to 850 trains
Le Aziende informano
C. Steinweg - GMT S.r.l., il vostro partner logistico nella regione del Mediterraneo
L'azienda ha sede a Genova come ufficio regionale del gruppo Steinweg per il Mediterraneo centrale, la Costa Adriatica e il Nord Africa ed è l'operatore leader nella logistica dei metalli in Italia
Anek Lines increases revenue and reduces losses
SHIPPING
Anek Lines increases revenue and reduces losses
The Canea
Significant traffic growth of passengers and cars transported by fleet
PORTS
Continues the relevant drop in container traffic in the port of Barcelona
Barcelona
In August, a total of 284mila teu (-15.4%) was handled.
PORTS
German shipowners do not see good eye that MSC becomes a shareholder of HHLA
Hamburg
Kröger (VDR) : We hope this decision will have been taken on the basis of objective and transparent criteria
PORTS
Assiterminal, well the majority and opposition amendments on the concessionaire canons and the contribution to ART
Genoa
Ferrari : We obviously continue to call for the opening of a technical table for the review of ISTAT indexes
PORTS
In the second quarter of 2023, freight traffic in the ports of Campania decreased by -3.2%
Naples
In Naples, -3.7%, in Salerno, -3.7%
Habben Jansen (Hapag-Lloyd) : We will not present a counteroffer for HHLA, but we could reduce the eventful volumes in Hamburg
PORTS
Habben Jansen (Hapag-Lloyd) : We will not present a counteroffer for HHLA, but we could reduce the eventful volumes in Hamburg
Hamburg
CEO of the company thrives a transfer of part of the traffic to Wilhelmshaven
ACCIDENTS
A dead man and a serious injury in the port of Salerno
Salerno
Two officers of the ro-ro "Cartour Delta" have been swept up by a tractor
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
Eight proposals by The European House-Ambrosetti for the sea filiage
Trieste
In Trieste the first edition of the Sea Resource Forum in Trieste
PORTS
MIT has approved the new organic plant of the Central Adriatic System Authority of the Central Adriatic System
Ancona
An increase in personnel of 29 units
The presidents of the Italian Portugian System Authorities thefts for the statements of the President of ART
PORTS
The presidents of the Italian Portugian System Authorities thefts for the statements of the President of ART
Rome
They threaten to protect in all the locations, the image, the correctness, transparency and tertiousness of the actions of the port bodies
Inaugural the construction of the new container terminal of the port of Rijeka
PORTS
Inaugural the construction of the new container terminal of the port of Rijeka
Rijeka
The first phase, which will become operational in 2025, will have a capacity of 650mila teu
PORTS
MSC's agreement with the city-State of Hamburg has unlimited duration
Hamburg
Commitment to increase traffic of at least one million teu in the German port as of 2031
The MSC shipowner group presents an offer to buy German terminalist company HHLA
PORTS
The MSC shipowner group presents an offer to buy German terminalist company HHLA
Hamburg
Binding agreement with the City-State of Hamburg on the basis of which the latter will detain 50.1% of the bidder
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
In Switzerland, the new Basel Nord trimodal terminal has been approved.
Bern
The project is carried out by Swiss lenders SBB Cargo and Hupac and Germany's Contargo.
ASSOCIATIONS
Cooperation of ICHCA and PEMA to improve the safety of handling goods
London
Dries : epochal step towards fostering greater collaboration and innovation within the maritime industry
PORTS
Spearport, necessary to minimize red tape in ports
Genoa
Botta : paper documents are an absurdity in the age of digitalization
Germany's Rhenus acquires the two terminals of the Rietlanden Terminals in the port of Amsterdam
PORTS
Germany's Rhenus acquires the two terminals of the Rietlanden Terminals in the port of Amsterdam
Singapore / Holzwickede
Dutch company will be ceded in two stages by Singaporean JERA Global Markets
PORTS
In August the port of Algeciras handled 424mila containers (+ 1.5%)
Algeciras
In the first eight months of 2023, the total was 3.16 million teu (-0.4%)
MEETINGS
Conference on the Promotion of Health in the Port Workers of the Straits
Messina
It will be held on October 2 in Messina
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Ukrzaliznytsia-RCG Agreement for the development of intermodal transport between Ukraine and Austria
Kiev
In short, the testing of the transport of semi-trailers on the Kiev-Budapest line will begin.
PORTS
In the first half of 2023 the revenues of the Chinese terminalist group CMPort decreased by -10.8%
Hong Kong
Container traffic grew by 0.3%
ASSOCIATIONS
Union Pilots has strongly criticized the procedure for renewing the piloting tariffs
Taranto
Bellomo : well the updating of the fares of local practical
PORTS
At the MITO terminal of the port of Cagliari the first container ship coming out of a Ukrainian port
Genoa
Landed 2,114 containers
MEETINGS
The Cool Logistics Global event will be held for the first time in Italy
Genoa
The event is scheduled from 10 to October 12 next in Genoa
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, the traffic of goods in Greek ports has returned to growth
Athens
However, the total was lower than pre-pandemic levels.
PORTS
Last month, shipping containers handled by the port of Valencia fell by -11.7% percent.
Valencia
In the first eight months of this year, the decline was -10.6% percent.
PORTS
In August, container traffic in Hong Kong port fell by -9.4% percent.
Hong Kong
Decline of -15.1% in the first eight months of 2023
PORTS
Last month, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles returned to growth.
Los Angeles
In the first eight months of 2023, a decline of -21.0% percent was marked
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Conference on the Promotion of Health in the Port Workers of the Straits
Messina
It will be held on October 2 in Messina
MEETINGS
The Cool Logistics Global event will be held for the first time in Italy
Genoa
The event is scheduled from 10 to October 12 next in Genoa
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
España demanda una revisión instantánea de los puertos vecinos de transbordo
(El Mercantil)
Shipping minister resigns in aftermath of ferry passenger's death
(Kathimerini)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
PORTS
Last month freight traffic in the port of Singapore grew by 1.7% percent
Singapore
The containers were over 3.3 million (+ 2.0%)
MEETINGS
On October 2 in Lugano, the sixth edition of "A Sea of Switzerland" will be held in Lugano.
Lugano
The conference will be articulated in three sessions
PORTS
In August, freight traffic in Russian ports grew by 5% percent
St. Petersburg
Increase in dry goods. Decline of liquid bulk bulk
COMPANIES
New agency of Negro families, Clavarino and Schenone to provide services to the construction of the new Genoa Dam
PORTS
In August, container traffic in the port of Long Beach decreased by -15.4%
Long Beach
In the first eight months of 2023, the decline was -24.4%
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
New freight train service Verona-Wuppertal of Rail Cargo Group
Vienna
Made three weekly rotations
PORTS
Cargill yields 25% percent of the KSK grain terminal of the port of Novorossiysk
Vladivostok
The share will be acquired by Russia's Delo
NEWS
Stranded a drug trade in the port of Salerno
Naples
Detected 104 pans of cocaine and the deposit to which they were intended
LEGISLATION
Ferrante (MIT) : amendments to the European Directive 2023/959 to avoid distortions that penalise Italian transhipment ports
Rome
It would allow Gioia Tauro to be placed on the same list in which ports such as Tangeri Med and Port Said are included.
SHIPPING
MOL Chemical Tankers will buy the Fairfield Chemichal Carries
Singapore / New York
The Singaporean company's fleet will rise to 121 chimichiere vessels
PORTS
In the second quarter, freight traffic in Tunisian ports grew by 13.0% percent.
The Goulette
Loads at landing and boarding increasing by 14.3% and 11.0%, respectively
PORTS
Filt Cgil, EU Directive 2023/959 is likely to penalise the Italian port and sea system
Rome
Particularly affected ports of transhipment
PORTS
Uiltransport, the government to intervene on the European Fit for 55 package to safeguard Italian ports
Rome
Tarlazzi and Odone will put European ports of transhipment in difficulty
INDUSTRY
Commits to De Wave for the lineup of the cruise ship Manara by Aroya Cruises
Genoa
Work will be carried out in Bremerhaven
PORTS
Instance of Duferco to manage the pythyl of Giammoro in Peace of the Mela (Messina)
Messina
Is required in concession for the duration of 25 years
SHIPYARDS
Two new commits for the navalmechanical company Rosetti Marino
Ravenna
Orders from Chantiers de l' Atlantique and Snam Rete Gas
PORTS
Paolo Piacenza appointed Extraordinary Commissioner of the Port Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
Genoa
SHIPPING
Increased monthly turnover of Evergreen and Yang Ming continues
Taipei
In August, revenues of the two companies fell by -56.6% percent and -65.1% percent.
CRUISES
The crucieristic offer of Italian ports at Seatrade Cruise Europe
Hamburg
Meetings at the stand CruiseItaly promoted by Assoports
COMPANIES
Contract in Australia for joint joint venture between Clough (Webuild Group) and BMD
Wynnum / Milano
SHIPPING
Confitarma calls for urgent government intervention in the Republic of Congo
Rome
50% of the turnover of the company of Bambini shipowners depends on community-related commits with the African nation
SHIPPING
ZIM tightens a new operational cooperation agreement with MSC
Haifa
It covers traffics between the Indian subcontinent and the East Med, between East Med and North Europe and between East Asia and Oceania
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile