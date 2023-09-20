ESPO, including transhipment ports close to the EU in the scope of the EU ETS is only a partial solution to the problem of the loss of competitiveness of European ports
D'Agostino: Shipping companies are preparing, where possible, to exit the EU maritime ETS
Bruxelles
September 20, 2023
Insert transhipment ports close to the European Union, such as
the Moroccan one of Tanger Med or the Egyptian one of Port Said,
represents only a partial solution to the problem of loss of
competitiveness of European ports, in particular those of
transhipment, following the entry into force next first
January of the Directive providing for the inclusion of transport
maritime in the Emissions Trading System (ETS)
of the EU. This was highlighted by ESPO, the association of European ports,
in its response to the four-week public consultation
launched on 21 August by the European Commission during
of which they could be sent by last Monday
comments on Article 3g(2) of Directive No 87 of 2003 that
establishes the ETS, which - as part of the
Definition of the scope of the standard - establishes the
list of container transhipment ports close to the EU that
are located less than 300 nautical miles from a port falling within
under the jurisdiction of an EU State and in which the share of
Transshipped containers exceed 65% of the entire traffic
containerized handled from the port. These non-European ports
fall under the so-called "transhipment clause" which
was introduced into the directive precisely in order to
limit the risks of carbon leakage, and
of companies with the entry into force of the inclusion of the sector
of maritime transport in the EU ETS.
According to the European Sea Ports Organisation, 'the
principle of not considering as a "port of call",
as part of the calculation of ETS fares, stopovers to certain
transhipment ports bordering the EU represents only one
partial solution to the problem'. For the association of ports
'This will not be enough to ensure that
circumvention cannot take place. If only a few nearby ports - has
ESPO detected - are reaching very high volumes
of transhipments required by legislation (65%), many ports and
terminals around Europe have developed, or are developing,
transhipment capacity. The Commission should therefore
take into account not only current volumes, but also
consider the transhipment capacity in the different ports
close to the EU'.
"Moreover - the association has observed - according to
the current legislation, even if the port of call of transhipment
non-EU is subject to the special regime, it is however more
favourable for ships to call at a non-EU port rather than
in an EU transhipment port. When ships call at
an EU transhipment port, the last leg between the port of
transhipment and any other EU port is subject to
ETS fares for 100% of the trip. If, on the other hand, the ships call at
in a non-EU transhipment port, only the
50% of the trip."
ESPO warned that we are already seeing the first signs that
provide that, with the entry into force of the standard, the
leakage of emissions and businesses will become
reality. "We assist - explained the president
of the association, Zeno D'Agostino - to an effective increase in
investments in additional capacity in terms of teu in
ports and new terminals in neighbouring countries, including
investments made in these ports by the main companies
of navigation, and we also hear about the first initiatives of
redirect outside Europe. This strengthens the
belief that shipping companies are preparing,
where possible, to exit the EU Maritime ETS. We recognize - has
specified D'Agostino - the importance of the EU ETS Directive and
We support the objective, but - he underlined - we continue to
complain that this legislative framework disadvantages EU ports
compared to non-EU ports, without the expected benefit in terms of
reduction of emissions'.
ESPO again highlighted that the monitoring of
possible steps to circumvent the application of the standard should
be launched before it enters into force, given that such initiatives
are already in the planning phase or have already been
implemented, monitoring that also - reiterated the association,
"It should be done continuously and not just with a
report every two years'. "You have to realize - he said
affirmed Isabelle Ryckbost, Secretary General of ESPO - that, a
Once the circumvention and modification of trade routes has been implemented, it will be
It is very difficult to reverse negative developments."
