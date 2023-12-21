$455 million in funding for the construction of the Damietta Alliance Container Terminal

Damietta Alliance Container Terminal (DACT), the company
which is building the second container terminal of the Egyptian port
by Damietta
(
of 10
May
2022), signed a financing agreement for the
$455 million worth of construction
port infrastructure with a consortium of banks made up of
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD),
International Finance Corporation (IFC), Asian Infrastructure
Investment Bank (AIIB), DEG and Proparco. Funding includes 100
million dollars from the AIIB, 125 million from the EBRD, 125 million
million from IFC, 60 million from Germany's DEG and 50 million from
French Proparco.
DACT is owned by the shipping company
German container ship Hapag-Lloyd through Hapag-Lloyd
Damietta GmbH, which holds 39% of the capital, from the companies
terminal operators Eurogate and Contship Italia respectively through
Eurogate Damietta GmbH (29.5%) and Contship Damietta Srl (29.5%) and
Egypt's Middle East Logistics & Consultants Group (1%) and
Ship & C.R.E.W. Egypt S.A.E. (1%).
The terminal is expected to become operational
at the beginning of 2025 and, upon completion of the project, will have a
Container traffic capacity of 3.3 million TEUs
per year.