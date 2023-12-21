testata inforMARE
PORTS
$455 million in funding for the construction of the Damietta Alliance Container Terminal
It has been granted by AIIB, BERS, IFC, DEG and Proparco
Pechino/Amburgo
December 21, 2023
Damietta Alliance Container Terminal (DACT), the company which is building the second container terminal of the Egyptian port by Damietta ( of 10 May 2022), signed a financing agreement for the $455 million worth of construction port infrastructure with a consortium of banks made up of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), International Finance Corporation (IFC), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), DEG and Proparco. Funding includes 100 million dollars from the AIIB, 125 million from the EBRD, 125 million million from IFC, 60 million from Germany's DEG and 50 million from French Proparco.

DACT is owned by the shipping company German container ship Hapag-Lloyd through Hapag-Lloyd Damietta GmbH, which holds 39% of the capital, from the companies terminal operators Eurogate and Contship Italia respectively through Eurogate Damietta GmbH (29.5%) and Contship Damietta Srl (29.5%) and Egypt's Middle East Logistics & Consultants Group (1%) and Ship & C.R.E.W. Egypt S.A.E. (1%).

The terminal is expected to become operational at the beginning of 2025 and, upon completion of the project, will have a Container traffic capacity of 3.3 million TEUs per year.
