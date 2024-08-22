Agreement on the restructuring plan of the Meyer Werft Group confirmed

The details of the government's plan have not yet been revealed
German to support the activity of the shipbuilding group
Meyer Werft, but from the statements made during the visit to the
shipbuilding company of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and
of the Prime Minister of Lower Saxony Stephan Weil, just
concluded in Papenburg, it is clear that the plan for the support of
financial structure to the company has now been defined and agreed
by the parties even if it is not yet known whether it provides, as
anticipated in the past few hours by "Reuters", the entry
of federal and state government institutions in the
share capital that is currently in the hands of the family
Meyer.
Scholz and Weil confirmed their intention to support
the shipbuilding company as part of a restructuring plan,
announcement that - commented the CEO of the group
Meyer, Bernd Eikens, and the corporate restructuring expert of the
group, Ralf Schmitz - represents "a political contribution
essential to give the shipyard, its thousands of
employees, their families and business partners
secure future prospects". "Now," they added
we have the opportunity to put the crisis behind us,
make the shipyard competitive again and direct it towards a
profitable growth".
For his part, Bernard Meyer, Chairman of the Meyer Group,
thanking Chancellor Scholz and Prime Minister Weil,
stated that "the solution that has now been found is not
It's easy for the family, but - he specified - we always
argued that the company's interests take precedence over
those of the family. We see - he underlined - a great
opportunity to put the company back on track for the
future and this is also demonstrated by the positive development of the portfolio
orders have grown in recent months to 11 billion euros. The
the Confederation, the State and the
Commercial banks connected to us to support us in the form now
- continued Meyer - also shows that for decades
We have achieved with our company a special position in the
shipbuilding sector. We know our business
and see the opportunity for further successful development
and long-term on our sites. With the agreement on the right to
pre-emption for the family - specified Bernard Meyer confirming
the inclusion of this clause in the agreement with the institutions -
We have the opportunity to become a company again in
Family. Being the second largest company
after the public sector, including through participation in the
Supervisory Board we will constructively support the further
development of the shipyard".
The announcement of the agreement was greeted with extreme
IG Metall Küste: "It is -
highlighted the district director of the trade union organization,
Daniel Friedrich - of a huge opportunity for a new
a beginning that must be exploited". "The expected
involvement of the federal government and the Land - he specified -
will save not only the Papenburg and Rostock sites, but also
important parts of shipbuilding throughout Germany."
"This exemplary industrial policy cuts across the
strategies of the parties - he added - will ensure the capacity of the
shipbuilding and thousands of jobs in the Lower
Saxony and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania».
The restructuring plan, however, will not be painless
for the employees of the shipbuilding group, redundancies are expected.
Meyer Werft Works Council Chairman, Andreas
Hensen, announced that a plan will be presented shortly
based on a voluntary redundancy program.