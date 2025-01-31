In the ports of Genoa and La Spezia the protest for the downgrading of the Ligurian Customs is rising
Botta: these are essential structures for the proper functioning of the Italian economy
Genova/La Spezia
January 31, 2025
«The downgrading of the Ligurian Territorial Directorate
of Customs, which includes the offices of Genoa, Savona and La Spezia,
It is a decision without any sense and it has even less so if you
think that it is based on the application of an algorithm."
This was denounced by the general director of the association of
Spediporto, Giampaolo Botta, referring to the
decision taken by the central bodies of the Customs and Police Agency
Monopolies that have demoted the Ligurian Territorial Directorate from the
first to the third band on a scale of seven, while the offices of
Savona and La Spezia have respectively passed from the second
to the third tier and from the first to the second.
Announcing that the association has "written to the
Ligurian parliamentarians, urging their intervention", Botta
expressed satisfaction with "the fact that some have already
presented, or will present in the next few hours, questions to the
competent minister. At risk - clarified the representative of
Spediporto - there is, in fact, the efficiency of controls
customs and could have an impact on the speed of
port operations and, consequently, on competitiveness
of Ligurian ports. It should be remembered, that
contribute significantly to national revenues with four
billion and 600 million euros in duties and VAT".
"In a region where very important facts have been
investments for the development of port and
those pertaining to them, where a Logistics Zone is being created
Simplified that will lead to a massive development of services
- continued Botta - it is absurd that the body
territorial control and supervision, which has always been placed in the first
even be relegated to third. Not to mention, and
this makes the indignation grow even more, which at the
Ligurian Direction refers to a regional gateway port system (i.e.
where customs operations of import, transit and
and export) which handles three million 534 thousand TEUs per year,
equal to almost 51% of the entire Italian container traffic".
Explaining that the downgrade is consequent
the application of the "Hay methodology", a system that
evaluates the organization and job positions on the basis of three
factors, know-how, problem solving and responsibility, and is
It was therefore an algorithm that decided the fate of these structures
so essential for the smooth functioning of the economy
Botta stressed that this is "a criterion
of inconceivable evaluation and outside of reality, as
can be seen from the documents available on the website of the FLP union
of tax agencies. In addition to that of the Territorial Directorate,
in fact, there are downgrades of the offices of Savona and La Spezia.
The La Spezia port handles more than a million TEUs
clearly detaching other ports, such as Livorno, Naples, Trieste,
Venice; yet these remain in the first tier while La Spezia,
after 20 years, he drops to second. Savona (eighth national port for
Teu movimentati) ended up in the third tier and this despite the fact that
a new interprovincial dimension, assumed with the absorption of
of the Customs Office of Imperia; opposite fate to Pescara,
which incorporated the Office of L'Aquila and was awarded the first
sash. A level that, with all due respect, clashes with the second
band assigned, instead, to the Genoa Office".
Recalling that the Ligurian regional council voted
unanimously an agenda that commits the President
Bucci to intervene at the Central Directorate of Customs, the
general manager of Spediporto highlighted that "making
critical mass with the intervention of parliamentarians is essential
to obtain the lifting of the downgrades and the restoration of the
tools and means necessary to ensure the correct
functioning of Ligurian customs structures". "The
economic scenario in itself not the most
- concluded Botta - it is therefore essential that the
customs structures are strengthened and staffed
qualified to ensure fast and efficient checks,
supporting the development of the region".
The port community of La Spezia has also denounced the
downgrading of the Customs of the Ligurian ports, ports - highlighted
the representation of shipping agents, freight forwarders and
La Spezia customs brokers in a note - through which
"more than 50% of the total goods in
import and export". The downgrading of Customs
of the three ports - the note continues - "means not only
immediately affect its operations, but also and
especially subordinate them, as regards the magnitude of
investments, recruitment and development, to other Customs that have
functions prevalent in the passenger and e-commerce sectors.
As if to say: so many packages to pay attention to, forgetting that the
disembarkation from entire ships and supplies for industry,
depend on Customs which suddenly become second class".
Referring to the algorithm that would have caused the
downgrading, the spokesman of the port community of La Spezia,
Bruno Pisano, noted that it seems clear that the new parameters
to define the importance of Customs respond to the number of
operations (e.g. the plethora of e-commerce packages or
customs clearance carried out for the movement of passengers or persons
to the detriment of the Customs through which it transits
the country's trade and where the
customs clearance on disembarkation of entire ships. "Of parameters
- Pisano concluded - economic history is full
of the country and the damage produced by bureaucracy. As operators with
a strong customs specialization We invite the institutions to
intervene immediately and not wait for the moment when the
investments in technologies, development, employment will be diverted
by the system on non-strategic Customs, blocking ports, affecting
in a negative way on customs revenue, but especially on the
competitiveness of the country system".
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher