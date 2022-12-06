Agreement between Assologistica and Assiterminal for initiatives aimed at developing the logistics sector

Today Assologistica and Assiterminal signed an agreement to collaboration with the aim of sharing and pursuing initiatives for the development of the logistics sector, agreeing on the need to develop synergies capable of making the efficiency of the port system making the most of the strategic nature of the logistics chain. At the heart of the agreement is convergence on issues intermodality, modernisation of contracts, digitalisation, training and sustainability.
"Today's agreement - explained the president of Assiterminal, Luca Becce - represents the conclusion of a first Step of a path that began three years ago with the past president of Assologistica Andrea Gentile and who wants to represent the definitive acquired awareness of an integration and a synergy of the land logistics chain which, starting from ports, extends to the final destination of the goods, using intermodality and pushing the country, its institutions, invest more and more in factors that allow goods to arrive safely and quickly to the consumers, creating economies and efficiency. I thank the President Ruggerone for wanting to continue and develop this project».
"This agreement, already strongly desired by my predecessor Andrea Gentile whom I thank - said the president of Assologistica, Umberto Ruggerone - is placed as part of our path that aims to create a network of converging interests for the development of the sector. We work for close cooperation with port terminalists, so as with the world of road transport, distribution and Clients - to recall other agreements we have signed - that allows to carry out shared and specific projects of efficiency able to grow the entire system».