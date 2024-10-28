In the third quarter, containers in Spanish ports increased by +9.9%

In the third quarter of this year, Spanish ports
handled a total of 138.5 million tons of goods,
with an increase of +2.4% over the same period in 2023. In the
container sector alone, traffic was 48.2
million tons (+6.9%) and was built with a
handling of containers amounting to almost 4.6 million TEUs, with
an increase of +9.9% mainly generated by containers in
transit results of 2.4 million TEUs (+13.2%), a flow that
benefited from the effects of the crisis in the Red Sea, which is forcing the
ships to avoid crossing the Suez Canal, but also the
growth in import-export containers, which amounted to almost
2.2 million TEUs (+6.4%). In the field of miscellaneous goods,
20.7 million tons of goods also handled
conventional (+1.1%). Liquid bulk cargo increased slightly with 44.1
million tons (+1.1%), while dry bulk cargo
recorded a decrease of -2.3% to 21.8 million
Tons.
In the third quarter of this year, passengers at airports
were 15.4 million (+2.5%), of which 3.8 million were
cruise passengers (+5.3%).
In the first nine months of 2024, Spanish ports handled
422.1 million tons of cargo, with an increase in
by +3.1% on the same period of last year. Goods in
containers amounted to 146.4 million tons (+9.5%)
with container handling of 13.7 million TEUs
(+11.8%), of which 7.4 million TEUs in transit (+17.8%) and 6.3 million TEUs
million TEUs in import-export (+5.5%). Conventional goods
totalled 64.6 million tonnes (+1.4%). Bulk
were 135.9 million tonnes, with an increase in
of +3.4% mainly due to - announced the government agency
Puertos del Estado - the good performance of chemicals
(+127.8%) and gasoline (+26.7%), and in general of the
oil and derivatives, while dry bulk cargo, with 63.7 million
of tonnes, decreased by -8.3% due to the
a drop in coal (-47.2%) and some food products.
In the first nine months of this year, passenger traffic increased
31.8 million people (+3.6%), of which 9.1 million
cruise passengers (+6.2%).