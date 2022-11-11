SACE and Intesa Sanpaolo support the growth of Salerno Container Terminal

Intesa Sanpaolo has disbursed a loan of five million euro, with insurance coverage by SACE, to Salerno Container Terminal (SCT) to support society terminalista of the Gallozzi group in the creation of new investments, including the acquisition of the container business unit of Amoruso Giuseppe Spa and the creation of a new place frontier cargo control at the company's terminal in the port of Salerno.
Expressing appreciation to Sace and Intesa Sanpaolo for the support offered to the group, the president of Salerno Container Terminal, Agostino Gallozzi, specified that "with The acquisition just concluded takes more and more shape the strategy of positioning our company in a context quality of international scope. We will now give course - has explained Gallozzi - to a new industrial set-up of our terminal, both to increase its capacity and to make Even more efficient and performing the integrated cycle of port movements. Not surprisingly, in conjunction with this important acquisition, new ones start from Salerno maritime connections with the United States, the Mediterranean, the North Europe, China and the Far East at the service of the export of our country."