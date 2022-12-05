Three hundred thousand euros fine to Chantier Naval de Marseille (San Giorgio del Porto) for environmental violations

At the Chantier Naval de Marseille (CNM), the company controlled by the Genoese San Giorgio del Porto (Genoa group Industrie Navali) which operates dry docks in the port of Marseille, a fine was imposed for not having Prepared, despite the injunctions, a system of recovery of polluted waters. The Criminal Court of Marseille has imposed Chantier Naval de Marseille a fine of 301,500 euros and the former president of CMN, Jacques Hardelay, two fines of 60,000 and 1,500 euro. The associations France Nature Environnement Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur and France Nature Environnement Bouches-du-Rhône, who had filed a complaint for failure compliance with the legislation on Classified Plants for Environmental Protection (ICPE), have obtained up to 20,000 euros damages.
Announcing the outcome of the complaint, the two associations environmentalists have recalled that CMN and the Port Authority of Marseille have shouldered the responsibility of create a system for the treatment of these waters, which According to the company it should have been prepared by the institution on the basis of the concession contract signed by the two parts.
Highlighting that, beyond the court ruling, The pollution continues, the two associations have announced to have sent today a letter to the Prefect of Bouches-du-Rhône calling on it to take the necessary measures to put an end to this situation.