Hupac will operate the bimodal terminal in Cologne North

The Swiss group Hupac has won the tender by the public logistics company Häfen und Güterverkehr Köln AG (HGK) for the management of the intermodal terminal of North Colony. The bimodal terminal of Köln Nord is located in a Convenient location near the motorway junction Köln Niehl (A1/A57), and is directly connected to the Rhine port by Köln Niehl by rail. It has an area of 152,000 square meters with five transhipment tracks and three gantry cranes. Every day in the Terminal can be loaded and unloaded up to ten trains in entry and exit.
From the first of January the North Terminal, so far operated by HGK, will be managed by Combiconnect Köln Nord, subsidiary of the Hupac group, which will absorb HGK employees Terminal management staff.
Expressing satisfaction for the assignment of management to a leading company like Hupac, the CEO of HGK Group, Uwe Wedig, pointed out that, 'for HGK, the Köln Nord terminal also plays a strategic role in relationship to our innovative industrial and logistics site Fusion Cologne that is developing in the immediate vicinity».