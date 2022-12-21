The sale of Bolloré Africa Logistics to the MSC group has been completed

Today, ahead of schedule, it has been completed the sale to the shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) of the entire ownership of Bolloré Africa Logistics, the company formerly part of the group French Bolloré which, with 2 thousand employees, is one of leading operators in the logistics and ports sector in Africa where it is present in 47 countries (
of the 1st April
2022). Bolloré Africa Logistics manages between the other 16 African container terminals as well as other terminals ports for the handling mainly of rolling stock and forest products in a total of 42 ports.
Bolloré Group's activities in Africa in 2021 generated a turnover of almost 3.12 billion euros, equal to 16% of the entire revenue volume of the French Group. Last year container terminals managed by Bolloré Africa Logistics have enlivened a traffic of containers equal to 6,32 million TEU compared to 5.54 million in 2020, while the ro-ro terminals have 184,000 vehicles were handled compared to 149,000 in the previous year. Bolloré Africa Logistics' activities include: also 87 shipping agencies, including 74 in Africa.