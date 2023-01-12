The Dutch BTT buys the intermodal terminal of Bergen op Zoom
It is directly connected to the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp
Tilburg
January 12, 2023
Next February the Dutch BTT Multimodal Container Solutions to acquire Bergen intermodal terminal op Zoom by compatriot Van den Bosch, which was made in the 1998 and specializes in bulk transhipment and storage in containers. The terminal, located on the Scheldt-Rhine canal, is directly connected by inland waterways to the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp. The terminal has a total area of 66 thousand meters Frameworks and an annual traffic capacity pairs to 250 thousand teu.
